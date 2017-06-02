New Transfer Talk header

Liverpool looking to complete Mohamed Salah deal?

Mohamed Salah in action during the Europa League game between Roma and Viktoria Plzen on November 24, 2016
Liverpool are reportedly in negotiations with Roma over the potential transfer of winger Mohamed Salah.
Friday, June 2, 2017

Liverpool have reportedly signalled their intentions to push through a deal to sign Roma winger Mohamed Salah.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is currently assessing his options as he looks to strengthen his squad ahead of next season, and it appears that the Egyptian wideman is on his radar.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Liverpool are looking to find some common ground with the Italian giants after an initial £28m bid was turned down.

It has been suggested that while Liverpool do not seem prepared to meet their £35m valuation, they hope to reach a compromise for a player who has starred in Serie A since a disappointing spell with Chelsea.

In two years at Roma, Salah has scored 34 goals in 81 appearances in all competitions, with the club paying £12m for his signature last summer after he had impressed during a spell on loan.

Salah has two years remaining on his contract at the Stadio Olimpico.

Report: Liverpool want Mohamed Salah
