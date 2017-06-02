Liverpool are reportedly in negotiations with Roma over the potential transfer of winger Mohamed Salah.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is currently assessing his options as he looks to strengthen his squad ahead of next season, and it appears that the Egyptian wideman is on his radar.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Liverpool are looking to find some common ground with the Italian giants after an initial £28m bid was turned down.

It has been suggested that while Liverpool do not seem prepared to meet their £35m valuation, they hope to reach a compromise for a player who has starred in Serie A since a disappointing spell with Chelsea.

In two years at Roma, Salah has scored 34 goals in 81 appearances in all competitions, with the club paying £12m for his signature last summer after he had impressed during a spell on loan.

Salah has two years remaining on his contract at the Stadio Olimpico.