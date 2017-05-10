Report: Liverpool want Mohamed Salah

A report claims that Roma attacker Mohamed Salah is a transfer target for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Salah joined Roma on loan from Chelsea at the start of the 2015-16 campaign, before making the move permanent last summer.

The Egypt international has netted 17 times in 38 appearances for his Italian club this season, and according to the Daily Mail, Klopp has identified the 24-year-old as a leading transfer target for this summer.

Salah was strongly linked with a move to Liverpool while Brendan Rodgers was in charge, but the Reds lost out to Premier League rivals Chelsea in the race for the talented attacker.

The former Basel winger has also scored 29 times in 52 appearances for the Egyptian national team.