New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Liverpool want Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah in action during the Europa League game between Roma and Viktoria Plzen on November 24, 2016
© SilverHub
A report claims that Roma attacker Mohamed Salah is a transfer target for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly interested in bringing Roma winger Mohamed Salah to Anfield at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Salah joined Roma on loan from Chelsea at the start of the 2015-16 campaign, before making the move permanent last summer.

The Egypt international has netted 17 times in 38 appearances for his Italian club this season, and according to the Daily Mail, Klopp has identified the 24-year-old as a leading transfer target for this summer.

Salah was strongly linked with a move to Liverpool while Brendan Rodgers was in charge, but the Reds lost out to Premier League rivals Chelsea in the race for the talented attacker.

The former Basel winger has also scored 29 times in 52 appearances for the Egyptian national team.

Nacho Monreal of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium on August 9, 2015
Read Next:
Roma keen on signing Arsenal's Monreal?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Mohamed Salah, Brendan Rodgers, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Philippe Coutinho hints at Liverpool stay
 Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho 'says yes' to joining Barcelona?
 Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'considering Liverpool move'
Stewart 'to leave Liverpool this summer'Report: Liverpool want Mohamed SalahSadio Mane provides injury boostHenderson could return this seasonCoutinho's 'car window smashed'
Sakho named on Palace's POTY shortlistSean Dyche: 'No pressure to sell Keane'Liverpool 'confident of Van Dijk swoop'Liverpool 'in advanced talks with Keane'Milner: 'Missing out on CL would make us sick'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Roma News
Mohamed Salah in action during the Europa League game between Roma and Viktoria Plzen on November 24, 2016
Report: Liverpool want Mohamed Salah
 Thomas Vermaelen in action for Barcelona B on September 24, 2014
Watford 'want Thomas Vermaelen on loan'
 Radja Nainggolan in action during the Serie A game between Roma and Milan on December 12, 2016
Roma pair Radja Nainggolan, Antonio Rudiger on Chelsea radar?
Report: Chelsea preparing Manolas bidRoma keen on signing Arsenal's Monreal?Roma director: 'Totti to retire this summer'De Rossi 'regrets' not leaving RomaNapoli show interest in Szczesny?
Wenger to consider Szczesny return?Roma's 'bid for Chelsea target accepted'Inter Milan 'win race to sign Manolas'Wilshere seeking move to Italian club?Radja Nainggolan reveals Chelsea talks
> Roma Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
6Arsenal34196966422463
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton34119143944-542
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 