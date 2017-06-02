New Transfer Talk header

Roma considering move for Joe Hart?

On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Roma are reportedly considering whether to launch a move for Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart during the summer transfer window.
Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Roma.

Hart has just spent a season on loan in Serie A with Torino, where he made 37 appearances in all competitions, but he is now back at the Etihad Stadium where he is surplus to requirements.

While there is interest from clubs in the Premier League, it appears that the England international could have the opportunity to return to Italy's top flight.

According to the Daily Mail, Roma are considering whether to launch a move for the 30-year-old if they need to replace Wojciech Szczesny.

The Polish stopper has returned to Arsenal after two years on loan, and he is attracting offers from many of Roma's rivals in Serie A.

However, it has been suggested that Roma may not want to meet City's valuation of £20m, while Hart may have to be willing to take a pay-cut to complete any potential move.

Wojciech Szczesny of AS Roma in action during the pre-season friendly match between AS Roma and Sevilla FC at Olimpico Stadium on August 14, 2015
Szczesny: 'No decision over my future'
