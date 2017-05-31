New Transfer Talk header

Liverpool 'withdraw interest in Fulham teenager Ryan Sessegnon'

Ryan Sessegnon in action during the FA Cup game between Cardiff City and Fulham on January 8, 2017
Liverpool reportedly end their interest in Fulham teenager Ryan Sessegnon after learning that he is not committed to a move.
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 17:12 UK

Liverpool have reportedly ended their pursuit of Fulham teenager Ryan Sessegnon.

The 17-year-old was earmarked by manager Jurgen Klopp as a future first-choice option for the left-back position.

However, it is believed that the England Under-19 international is likely to join Liverpool's rival's Tottenham Hotspur.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Merseyside outfit have been led to believe that Sessegnon is not committed to a move to Anfield and have therefore switched their focus to other targets.

The left-back impressed at Fulham this season, making 25 appearances in the Championship, scoring five goals and creating three assists.

The Cottagers have offered Sessegnon a new contract, but he is likely to move on this summer, with Spurs potentially searching for a replacement for Danny Rose, who has been linked to Manchester United.

Ryan Sessegnon in action during the FA Cup game between Cardiff City and Fulham on January 8, 2017
Your Comments
