Liverpool reportedly end their interest in Fulham teenager Ryan Sessegnon after learning that he is not committed to a move.

The 17-year-old was earmarked by manager Jurgen Klopp as a future first-choice option for the left-back position.

However, it is believed that the England Under-19 international is likely to join Liverpool's rival's Tottenham Hotspur.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Merseyside outfit have been led to believe that Sessegnon is not committed to a move to Anfield and have therefore switched their focus to other targets.

The left-back impressed at Fulham this season, making 25 appearances in the Championship, scoring five goals and creating three assists.

The Cottagers have offered Sessegnon a new contract, but he is likely to move on this summer, with Spurs potentially searching for a replacement for Danny Rose, who has been linked to Manchester United.