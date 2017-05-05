Liverpool and Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney during the summer transfer window.

Celtic defender Kieran Tierney has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for both Liverpool and Newcastle United.

Despite only being 19 years of age, Tierney has already made 71 appearances in all competitions for the Scottish Premiership champions and his form has attracted the attention of teams south of the border.

According to the Daily Star, Liverpool and Newcastle have signalled their intent to lodge bids for the player before the start of next season.

Liverpool are known to be in the hunt for a left-back, with Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon also linked with a switch to Anfield, but Tierney would appear to be a better fit to compete with James Milner.

Should Rafael Benitez be given funds to spend in the summer, Tierney could prove to be an attractive option but it is unclear whether he would be prepared to meet Celtic's valuation, which is likely to be around £10m.

Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in the past and could see Tierney as a long-term replacement for Nacho Monreal and Kieran Gibbs.