Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic has said that he is "confident" of keeping Ryan Sessegnon at Craven Cottage for at least another season.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for the left-back, who has already established himself as a first-team regular with the Championship side, but Jokanovic feels that the 16-year-old should continue his development at his current club.

The 48-year-old told reporters: "I am confident he will be a Fulham player. It not just depends on myself but depends on different sides too but I believe this is right place for him.

"He is a young player and he needs to learn - he needs the minutes with us and I believe he is in the right place for building himself and to be ready for an important step that is in front of him.

"All his life he is with Fulham and I am sure he is confident with us - I believe he has detected improvement and I believe he believes he's in the right place.

"In life it is normal to show ambition and want more things but I believe in this moment it is the right moment for himself to stay with us and improve his promise."

Sessegnon has scored five times in 29 appearances for Fulham in all competitions.