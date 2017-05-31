A report claims that Liverpool offer Gael Clichy, who is available on a free from Manchester City this summer, a two-year contract.

Clichy, 31, is available on a free transfer this summer after it was revealed that he would be leaving Manchester City after six years at the Etihad Stadium.

Paris Saint-Germain have been strongly linked with a move for the Frenchman, but according to The Sun, Liverpool want to keep the left-back in the Premier League, and have offered a deal until the summer of 2019.

Clichy has played in the top flight of English football since joining Arsenal from Cannes in 2003, and the full-back has won three Premier League titles over the last 14 years.

Liverpool are in the market for a new left-back as Jurgen Klopp looks to put together a squad capable of challenging in the Premier League and Champions League next season.