Gael Clichy to leave Manchester City in summer

Gael Clichy in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester City announce that defender Gael Clichy will leave the Etihad Stadium when his contract expires on June 30.
Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 15:37 UK

Manchester City have confirmed that defender Gael Clichy will leave the Etihad Stadium when his contract expires on June 30.

The 31-year-old has made more than 200 appearances since joining from Arsenal in 2011 and won the title twice with the Citizens, in 2012 and 2014.

"It's been a special six years for me at City," Clichy told Man City's official website.

"To win four major trophies and help establish the club as one of the top teams in English football has been an incredible journey that I'm proud to have been a part of.

"It's amazing to see where the club is today and I am sure there is plenty more success to come."

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly considering a move for Clichy as a replacement for Maxwell, who is leaving the Ligue 1 club this summer.

Sam Allardyce watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on April 15, 2017
Your Comments
