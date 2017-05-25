Manchester City announce that defender Gael Clichy will leave the Etihad Stadium when his contract expires on June 30.

The 31-year-old has made more than 200 appearances since joining from Arsenal in 2011 and won the title twice with the Citizens, in 2012 and 2014.

"It's been a special six years for me at City," Clichy told Man City's official website.

"To win four major trophies and help establish the club as one of the top teams in English football has been an incredible journey that I'm proud to have been a part of.

"It's amazing to see where the club is today and I am sure there is plenty more success to come."

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly considering a move for Clichy as a replacement for Maxwell, who is leaving the Ligue 1 club this summer.