Fulham full-back Ryan Sessegnon is reportedly at the top of Liverpool's wishlist of summer targets for the upcoming transfer window.

Sessegnon, who only turned 17 years old yesterday, played 26 times in the Championship this season to help the Cottagers into the playoffs, where they were beaten by Reading in the semi-finals.

The likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City are also understood to be interested in the prodigious left-back, but the Independent reports that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is confident of landing the youngster.

Having used James Milner at left-back for the vast majority of the current campaign Klopp is expected to make that position his priority this summer, with Hull City's Andrew Robertson also a target following the Tigers' relegation from the Premier League.

Sessegnon is expected to command a fee of around £15m, but Klopp is eager to bring in two left-backs due to the Fulham man's lack of experience at the top level.

The Reds are also interested in Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk, although a mixture of the asking price and competition for the Dutchman's signature means that that is less likely to happen.

Klopp is considering a raid on Bundesliga surprise package RB Leipzig too, with Timo Werner and Naby Keita both on his radar.