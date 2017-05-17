New Transfer Talk header

Newcastle United to revive move for Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney?

Big Tom Cairney in action during the FA Cup game between Cardiff City and Fulham on January 8, 2017
Newcastle United are reportedly planning to launch a fresh approach for Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney.
By , Staff Reporter
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 18:22 UK

The Magpies were unsuccessful when they tried to test the Cottagers' resolve with a £20m bid, but matters may change now that the club failed to reach the playoff final.

The Magpies were unsuccessful when they tried to test the Cottagers' resolve with a £20m bid, but matters may change now that the club failed to reach the playoff final.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle were always going to revisit this move at the end of the season, and it is believed that Cairney is now interested in moving to St James' Park to play in the Premier League.

The midfielder, who has been at Fulham since 2015 when he joined from Blackburn Rovers, scored 13 goals and created 10 assists this season, but it was not enough to send the Cottagers to the showpiece at Wembley.

Newcastle secured their place back in the top flight by winning the Championship.

General Views of St James Park before the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Swansea City at St James Park on April 19, 2014
Atsu 'in talks over permanent Toon move'
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CNewcastle UnitedNewcastle462971085404594
3Reading46267136864485
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds462491360451581
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield46256155658-281
6Fulham4622141085572880
7Leeds UnitedLeeds462291561471475
8Norwich CityNorwich4620101685691670
9Derby CountyDerby461813155450467
10Brentford4618101875651064
11Preston North EndPreston461614166463162
12Cardiff CityCardiff461711186061-162
13Aston Villa461614164748-162
14Barnsley461513186467-358
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves461610205458-458
16Ipswich TownIpswich461316174858-1055
17Bristol City46159226066-654
18Queens Park RangersQPR46158235266-1453
19Birmingham CityBirmingham461314194564-1953
20Burton Albion461313204963-1452
21Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest46149236272-1051
RBlackburn RoversBlackburn461215195365-1251
RWigan AthleticWigan461012244057-1742
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4658334098-5823
