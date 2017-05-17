Newcastle United are reportedly planning to launch a fresh approach for Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney.

Newcastle United are reportedly planning to make a fresh approach for Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney after being knocked back in January.

The Magpies were unsuccessful when they tried to test the Cottagers' resolve with a £20m bid, but matters may change now that the club failed to reach the playoff final.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle were always going to revisit this move at the end of the season, and it is believed that Cairney is now interested in moving to St James' Park to play in the Premier League.

The midfielder, who has been at Fulham since 2015 when he joined from Blackburn Rovers, scored 13 goals and created 10 assists this season, but it was not enough to send the Cottagers to the showpiece at Wembley.

Newcastle secured their place back in the top flight by winning the Championship.