Liverpool have reportedly been boosted in their pursuit of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

The 25-year-old defender has been linked to numerous Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal, despite missing a large chunk of the season due to injury.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool could have a decent chance of landing Van Dijk's signature as he is attracted by the prospect of playing under manager Jurgen Klopp.

It is believed that the German coach will try to convince the centre-back to move to Anfield by promising him that he will become his first-choice defender next season.

Widespread reports have claimed that Van Dijk is rated at around £50m.