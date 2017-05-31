New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Virgil van Dijk attracted by prospect of working under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool?

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
© SilverHub
Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk is reportedly attracted by the prospect of playing under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 11:24 UK

Liverpool have reportedly been boosted in their pursuit of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

The 25-year-old defender has been linked to numerous Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal, despite missing a large chunk of the season due to injury.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool could have a decent chance of landing Van Dijk's signature as he is attracted by the prospect of playing under manager Jurgen Klopp.

It is believed that the German coach will try to convince the centre-back to move to Anfield by promising him that he will become his first-choice defender next season.

Widespread reports have claimed that Van Dijk is rated at around £50m.

Dominic Solanke of Chelsea in action during the UEFA Youth League Quarter Final match between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid at Chelsea Training Ground on March 10, 2015
Read Next:
Liverpool to complete deal for Solanke?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Virgil van Dijk, Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Nathaniel Clyne of Liverpool turns away after scoring the opening goal during the Capital One Cup Fourth Round match between Liverpool and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on October 28, 2015 in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Nathaniel Clyne out of England squad due to back injury
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Virgil van Dijk attracted by prospect of working under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool?
 Dominic Solanke of Chelsea in action during the UEFA Youth League Quarter Final match between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid at Chelsea Training Ground on March 10, 2015
Liverpool sign young striker Dominic Solanke from Chelsea
Liverpool 'offer Clichy two-year deal'Ayre quits 1860 Munich after eight weeksLiverpool to complete deal for Solanke?Wagner to contact Klopp over Ward stayCarragher, Simpson apologise for 'getting personal'
Keita 'not worried' about Liverpool linkOxlade-Chamberlain hopes to emulate GerrardCarragher reignites Danny Simpson feudMignolet: 'Stoke match was turning point'Emre Can wins PL Goal of the Season award
> Liverpool Homepage
More Southampton News
Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Virgil van Dijk attracted by prospect of working under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool?
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Manchester United 'finalise defensive transfer shortlist'
 Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Marco Silva decides to leave Hull City?
Arsenal make move for Henry Onyekuru?Result: Crouch nets winner as Stoke beat SaintsTeam News: Two changes apiece for Saints, StokeSessegnon 'top of Liverpool wishlist'Gabbiadini 'not worried' about goal drought
Southampton boss Puel shrugs off sack talkPremier League trio keen on Onyekuru?Claude Puel future to be decided next weekResult: United hold Southampton to goalless drawTeam News: De Gea left out at St Mary's
> Southampton Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 