Liverpool will reportedly sign Chelsea striker Dominic Solanke once a fee has been agreed upon at a tribunal.

Striker Dominic Solanke has reportedly decided to leave Chelsea in favour of linking up with Liverpool.

Solanke - who is currently representing England at the Under-20 World Cup - was once regarded as one of Chelsea's top prospects of the future, but his one and only appearance in the first team came as a substitute against Maribor in 2014.

Negotiations were held over a new contract at Stamford Bridge but with Chelsea allegedly not prepared to meet his wage demands, it became clear that his future would be spent away from West London.

According to the Liverpool Echo, that has led to Jurgen Klopp pouncing to take the 19-year-old to Anfield and it has been claimed that a deal is in place once a fee is decided by a tribunal.

It has been suggested that Chelsea will receive a fee in the region of £3m for a player who has previously spent a year on loan at Dutch club Vitesse.

During that time, he scored seven goals in 25 appearances in the Eredivisie, but he is yet to gain any playing time in domestic action in England.