Jurgen Klopp to break transfer record for RB Leipzig's Naby Keita?

Jurgen Klopp celebrates after the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could break the club's transfer record in order to land £50m-rated RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita, according to a report in the press.
Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 09:12 UK

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to break the club's transfer record in order to secure the signature of RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita this summer.

The 22-year-old central midfielder enjoyed a breakout year in the Bundesliga with RB, leading the club to place a price tag thought to be in the region of £50m on the Guinea international.

According to The Mirror, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has not been put off by the supposed cost of Keita and would be prepared to break the club's transfer record spent on a player when Liverpool bought Andy Carroll for £38m.

The same report also suggests that the Anfield hierarchy could be prepared to facilitate a monumental spend during the summer, allowing Klopp to keep pace with the league's biggest spenders.

Alongside Keita, Liverpool are thought to be monitoring a number of targets including centre-back Virgil van Dijk and Brazilian frontman Luan.

Sessegnon 'top of Liverpool wishlist'
