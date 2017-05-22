Arsenal make move for Henry Onyekuru?

Arsenal reportedly make their move for striker Henry Onyekuru, who currently represents Belgian club KAS Eupen.

KAS Eupen striker Henry Onyekuru has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal.

It has previously been claimed that the Nigerian forward was attracting interest from the likes of Everton, Southampton and West Bromwich Albion after scoring 20 goals in Belgium's top flight this season.

However, according to Sky Sports News, Arsenal want to push through a deal for the 19-year-old as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of next season.

It has been suggested that negotiations have already been held between the two clubs, with Onyekuru said to have a release clause of £6.8m.

With Arsene Wenger's future still up in the air, it remains unclear whether the North London outfit will try to push through the transfer before the end of the month.