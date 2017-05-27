Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin bemoans the absence of vice-captain Laurent Koscielny for next weekend's FA Cup final against Chelsea.

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has admitted that his team's chances of landing this season's FA Cup have been harmed due to the absence of Laurent Koscielny, who will miss Sunday's final with Chelsea through suspension.

Koscielny picked up a straight red card for a rash challenge on Enner Valencia during Arsenal's 3-1 win over Everton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The France international will now be suspended for the clash with Chelsea at Wembley, and Bellerin has conceded that it will "be difficult" for Arsenal without their vice-captain.

"He's a player who is very important to us and has worked hard throughout the year for us," Bellerin told Arsenal's official website. "To miss him in the last game is going to be difficult."

Arsenal have missed out on a top-four spot in the Premier League for the first time under the management of Arsene Wenger.