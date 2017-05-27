May 27, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
Arsenal
vs.
Chelsea
 

Team News: Per Mertesacker starts for Arsenal

Per Mertesacker of Arsenal celebrates at the end of the UEFA Champions League Qualifier 2nd leg match between Arsenal and Besiktas at the Emirates Stadium on August 27, 2014
© Getty Images
Per Mertesacker returns for Arsenal as they face Chelsea in the FA Cup final.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 16:36 UK

Per Mertesacker is to make his first start for Arsenal in 13 months as they face Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley this evening.

As expected, Gunners manager Arsene Wenger has demoted first-choice stopper Petr Cech to the bench in favour of David Ospina as he looks to secure the club a record 13th win in the competition and their third victory in four years.

Arsenal: Ospina; Holding, Mertesacker, Monreal; Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Alexis, Ozil; Welbeck
Subs: Cech, Elneny, Coquelin, Iwobi, Lucas, Walcott, Giroud

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard
Subs: Begovic, Zouma, Ake, Terry, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi

More to follow.

Follow every minute of the action from Wembley this evening with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.

