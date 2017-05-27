Per Mertesacker returns for Arsenal as they face Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

Per Mertesacker is to make his first start for Arsenal in 13 months as they face Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley this evening.

As expected, Gunners manager Arsene Wenger has demoted first-choice stopper Petr Cech to the bench in favour of David Ospina as he looks to secure the club a record 13th win in the competition and their third victory in four years.

Arsenal: Ospina; Holding, Mertesacker, Monreal; Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Alexis, Ozil; Welbeck

Subs: Cech, Elneny, Coquelin, Iwobi, Lucas, Walcott, Giroud

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard

Subs: Begovic, Zouma, Ake, Terry, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi

