Live Commentary: Arsenal vs. Chelsea

Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.
The Blues head into the match on a real high after winning a second Premier League title in three years, accruing the second-highest ever points tally in the process.
It has not been such a positive campaign for the Gunners so far, however, with this their last hope of salvaging a season that has seen questions continue to mount over the future of under-fire boss Arsene Wenger.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds in the 136th edition of the final with our extensive updates below.
ARSENAL XI: Ospina; Holding, Mertesacker, Monreal; Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Ozil, Sanchez; Welbeck
CHELSEA XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Costa, Hazard
