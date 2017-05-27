May 27, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
Arsenal
vs.
Chelsea
 

Live Commentary: Arsenal vs. Chelsea

A general shot of Wembley Stadium before the EFL Cup final between Southampton and Manchester United on February 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Join Sports Mole for live text coverage of the FA Cup final showdown between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 16:35 UK

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the FA Cup final showdown between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.

The Blues head into the match on a real high after winning a second Premier League title in three years, accruing the second-highest ever points tally in the process.

It has not been such a positive campaign for the Gunners so far, however, with this their last hope of salvaging a season that has seen questions continue to mount over the future of under-fire boss Arsene Wenger.

Follow all of the action as it unfolds in the 136th edition of the final with our extensive updates below.


Sort:
Newest
Oldest
Auto-refresh:
On
Off
4.32pmThere was a big debate over whether Wenger would stick with his new three-man backline this evening, very much fighting fire with fire by doing so, and he does exactly that. The big news is that Per Mertesacker starts his first game in 13 months, taking his place in a system that he has never previously played in. It has all the hallmarks for a complete disaster, with the German - lacking any sort of match fitness - directly against Diego Costa.

4.30pmTEAM NEWS!

ARSENAL XI: Ospina; Holding, Mertesacker, Monreal; Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Ozil, Sanchez; Welbeck

CHELSEA XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Costa, Hazard


4.28pmArsenal are competing in a record 20th FA Cup final today, winning each of their last five at this stage. It is a hugely impressive record on Wenger's behalf, bettering that of any other side during his time on these shores, but will it be enough to save his job? Unless the Gunners were stuffed this evening, which surely will not be the case, it is highly unlikely that the Frenchman will be sacked. Walking away is still an option, though, as he is yet to sign the new deal on the table.

4.26pmThis is a trophy that has saved Wenger in the past, with victory over Hull City in the 2014 final ending their nine-year wait for silverware, followed by victory over Aston Villa in a more resounding manner 12 months later. It leaves Wenger level with George Ramsey as the competition's most-successful ever manager, but he can move outright on seven triumphs by guiding his side to victory at Wembley Stadium today. If that proves to be the case, he will also have his 10th major honour in English football.

4.24pmThe irony to all this is that the final nail in Wenger's coffin could be hammered in by Antonio Conte, the man whose formation he was inspired by. It is no coincidence that the Frenchman went with a three-man backline - 17 of the 20 sides in the division have, at some point, started with that system. Some have even been brave enough to try it against the Blues, experiencing mixed results. Everton, for example, got completely blow away; Spurs, on the other hand, picked up all three points in the league.

4.22pmSince going with three at the back, or five when in defensive transitions, Arsenal have kept four clean sheets. From the side that looked toothless against West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace - the latter, a 3-0 loss at Selhurst Park, arguably the nadir of this terrible campaign thus far - the Gunners all of a sudden look sharper and have far more of a balance about them. Wenger's forced tinkering has given renewed hope that they could just end the season with another trophy.

4.20pmArsene Wenger has constantly batted aside questions regarding his future since the turn of the year, which he recently admitted could well have had an impact on his players. The situation has become rather comical at this point, with the Frenchman himself seemingly unsure whether this will be his last game or not. Depending on which way the match swings, we may have a clearer picture come the full-time whistle.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017© SilverHub


4.18pmThe improved form to see out the season is purely down to Wenger's shock decision to switch formation, learning from today's opponents Chelsea. Since reverting to a three-man backline, the Gunners have won eight of their last nine in all competition - the only defeat coming in a surrender to Tottenham Hotspur - and have looked much more solid at the back. April 10 was the day Wenger ended 20 years of sticking with a back four; the day he could potentially have extended his career here by another year or two.

4.16pmYet, rather inevitably, Arsenal have ended the season on a high. If Wenger deserves credit for one thing it is his ability to build up expectation levels heading into a new season; a knack of picking up results at the end of one season to leave supporters dreaming of success in the next. For many the groundhog-day scenario is simply too much to take, knowing that - as ever - their side will not compete at the top next season and will likely rely on the FA Cup once again.

4.14pmForget challenging for the title - for the first time in 21 years Arsenal failed to even make the top four, pulling away the safety net that Wenger has often been able to fall back on. For all the arguments of the Gunners accumulating more points this season than last, yet finishing four places worse off, it has to be remembered that fourth spot was the absolute bare minimum required this term. Wenger has badly failed in 2016-17 - many will argue that has been the case for far too long now.

4.12pmThis is Arsene Wenger we are talking about, however, and it would still be a major surprise - even with the protests growing and growing earlier in the season - to see him quit without saying a proper goodbye. There is no denying that it has been, up to this point, a truly miserable campaign for the North London outfit, crashing out of the Champions League at the first knockout-stage hurdle for a seventh year running and failing to compete whatsoever at the top end of the Premier League.

4.10pmPivotal it may be, yet win or lose it is very difficult to read Wenger right now. The Frenchman gave an interesting interview to BBC Sport in the build-up to the game, which you can read in full here, hitting out at the 'disgraceful' criticism aimed in his direction in recent months. Victory could well see him bow out on what would be a high - a trophy is a trophy, after all - while defeat may also force him to walk.

4.08pmIn many ways, this is very much a pivotal match for long-serving boss Arsene Wenger. After more than two decades at the helm, the Frenchman's spell in North London could well be coming to an end, having yet to formally agree a new deal. Depending on which reports you believe, Wenger has been offered either a one-year deal or two, which will also see a director of football appointed to oversee certain aspects of their transfer dealings.

4.06pmArsenal certainly boast plenty of pedigree in this competition, having won it a joint-record amount of times along with Man United. The Gunners have gone all the way twice in the past three seasons, but the Red Devils prevailed against Crystal Palace here in a dramatic final 12 months ago to move back level on 12 triumphs. A personal battle between the two heavyweight clubs, while Chelsea are not all that far behind with seven to their name.

4.04pmThat is not to say that Arsenal want the win any more than their opponents, though, with Chelsea looking to make some history this evening by becoming just the third English side - alongside the Gunners and Manchester United - to win a Premier League and FA Cup double on more than one occasion. Throw in the fact that these two sides generally do not tend to get on, and we could - fingers crossed - see a thriller at Wembley Stadium in the next few hours.

4.02pmThe Blues head into the match on a real high, of course, having wrapped up the Premier League title in style earlier this month, seeing off a brave challenge from Tottenham Hotspur. It has not been quite as positive a campaign for the Gunners, meanwhile, as they endured more misery in the Premier League and Champions League, leaving them in need of victory at the national stadium today to salvage their season.

4.00pmHello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the FA Cup final showdown between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium. We have all the ingredients for a potential classic this afternoon, as two of English football's heavyweight sides - who have experienced contrasting campaigns - compete to come out on top in the 136th edition of the famous cup competition.

Per Mertesacker of Arsenal celebrates at the end of the UEFA Champions League Qualifier 2nd leg match between Arsenal and Besiktas at the Emirates Stadium on August 27, 2014
Read Next:
Mertesacker: 'I've never played in a back three'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
A general shot of Wembley Stadium before the EFL Cup final between Southampton and Manchester United on February 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal vs. Chelsea
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'Arsenal criticism has been disgraceful'
 Arsene Wenger shows off his Winter 2016 look during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on November 19, 2016
Arsene Wenger to sign new two-year deal at Arsenal?
Team News: Mertesacker starts for ArsenalHector Bellerin: 'I am happy at Arsenal'Bellerin: 'Players to blame for form'Per Mertesacker grateful for new dealBellerin: 'I understand criticism'
Mertesacker: 'I've never played in a back three'Why Ross Barkley should stay at EvertonWenger shrugs off 'favourites' tagArsene Wenger: 'I give my medals away'Eden Hazard: 'We must build something'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Chelsea News
A general shot of Wembley Stadium before the EFL Cup final between Southampton and Manchester United on February 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal vs. Chelsea
 Per Mertesacker of Arsenal celebrates at the end of the UEFA Champions League Qualifier 2nd leg match between Arsenal and Besiktas at the Emirates Stadium on August 27, 2014
Team News: Per Mertesacker starts for Arsenal
 Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Eden Hazard: 'I do not care about comparisons'
Mertesacker: 'I've never played in a back three'Why Ross Barkley should stay at EvertonWenger shrugs off 'favourites' tagBlues to offer Antonio Conte £40m deal?Eden Hazard: 'We must build something'
Antonio Conte wants long-term Chelsea stayCourtois aims to go down in Chelsea historyRamsey: 'Arsenal must get in Hazard's face'Luiz: 'I took big risk returning to Chelsea'Preview: Arsenal vs. Chelsea
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 