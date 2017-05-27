Live Commentary: Arsenal vs. Chelsea

It has not been such a positive campaign for the Gunners so far, however, with this their last hope of salvaging a season that has seen questions continue to mount over the future of under-fire boss Arsene Wenger .

4.32pm There was a big debate over whether Wenger would stick with his new three-man backline this evening, very much fighting fire with fire by doing so, and he does exactly that. The big news is that Per Mertesacker starts his first game in 13 months, taking his place in a system that he has never previously played in. It has all the hallmarks for a complete disaster, with the German - lacking any sort of match fitness - directly against Diego Costa.

4.30pm TEAM NEWS! ARSENAL XI: Ospina; Holding, Mertesacker, Monreal; Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Ozil, Sanchez; Welbeck CHELSEA XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Costa, Hazard

4.28pm Arsenal are competing in a record 20th FA Cup final today, winning each of their last five at this stage. It is a hugely impressive record on Wenger's behalf, bettering that of any other side during his time on these shores, but will it be enough to save his job? Unless the Gunners were stuffed this evening, which surely will not be the case, it is highly unlikely that the Frenchman will be sacked. Walking away is still an option, though, as he is yet to sign the new deal on the table.

4.26pm This is a trophy that has saved Wenger in the past, with victory over Hull City in the 2014 final ending their nine-year wait for silverware, followed by victory over Aston Villa in a more resounding manner 12 months later. It leaves Wenger level with George Ramsey as the competition's most-successful ever manager, but he can move outright on seven triumphs by guiding his side to victory at Wembley Stadium today. If that proves to be the case, he will also have his 10th major honour in English football.

4.24pm The irony to all this is that the final nail in Wenger's coffin could be hammered in by Antonio Conte , the man whose formation he was inspired by. It is no coincidence that the Frenchman went with a three-man backline - 17 of the 20 sides in the division have, at some point, started with that system. Some have even been brave enough to try it against the Blues, experiencing mixed results. Everton, for example, got completely blow away; Spurs, on the other hand, picked up all three points in the league.

4.22pm Since going with three at the back, or five when in defensive transitions, Arsenal have kept four clean sheets. From the side that looked toothless against West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace - the latter, a 3-0 loss at Selhurst Park, arguably the nadir of this terrible campaign thus far - the Gunners all of a sudden look sharper and have far more of a balance about them. Wenger's forced tinkering has given renewed hope that they could just end the season with another trophy.

4.20pm Arsene Wenger has constantly batted aside questions regarding his future since the turn of the year, which he recently admitted could well have had an impact on his players. The situation has become rather comical at this point, with the Frenchman himself seemingly unsure whether this will be his last game or not. Depending on which way the match swings, we may have a clearer picture come the full-time whistle. © SilverHub

4.18pm The improved form to see out the season is purely down to Wenger's shock decision to switch formation, learning from today's opponents Chelsea . Since reverting to a three-man backline, the Gunners have won eight of their last nine in all competition - the only defeat coming in a surrender to Tottenham Hotspur - and have looked much more solid at the back. April 10 was the day Wenger ended 20 years of sticking with a back four; the day he could potentially have extended his career here by another year or two.

4.16pm Yet, rather inevitably, Arsenal have ended the season on a high. If Wenger deserves credit for one thing it is his ability to build up expectation levels heading into a new season; a knack of picking up results at the end of one season to leave supporters dreaming of success in the next. For many the groundhog-day scenario is simply too much to take, knowing that - as ever - their side will not compete at the top next season and will likely rely on the FA Cup once again.

4.14pm Forget challenging for the title - for the first time in 21 years Arsenal failed to even make the top four, pulling away the safety net that Wenger has often been able to fall back on. For all the arguments of the Gunners accumulating more points this season than last, yet finishing four places worse off, it has to be remembered that fourth spot was the absolute bare minimum required this term. Wenger has badly failed in 2016-17 - many will argue that has been the case for far too long now.

4.12pm This is Arsene Wenger we are talking about, however, and it would still be a major surprise - even with the protests growing and growing earlier in the season - to see him quit without saying a proper goodbye. There is no denying that it has been, up to this point, a truly miserable campaign for the North London outfit, crashing out of the Champions League at the first knockout-stage hurdle for a seventh year running and failing to compete whatsoever at the top end of the Premier League.

4.10pm Pivotal it may be, yet win or lose it is very difficult to read Wenger right now. The Frenchman gave an interesting interview to BBC Sport in the build-up to the game, which you can read in full here , hitting out at the 'disgraceful' criticism aimed in his direction in recent months. Victory could well see him bow out on what would be a high - a trophy is a trophy, after all - while defeat may also force him to walk.

4.08pm In many ways, this is very much a pivotal match for long-serving boss Arsene Wenger. After more than two decades at the helm, the Frenchman's spell in North London could well be coming to an end, having yet to formally agree a new deal. Depending on which reports you believe, Wenger has been offered either a one-year deal or two, which will also see a director of football appointed to oversee certain aspects of their transfer dealings.

4.06pm Arsenal certainly boast plenty of pedigree in this competition, having won it a joint-record amount of times along with Man United. The Gunners have gone all the way twice in the past three seasons, but the Red Devils prevailed against Crystal Palace here in a dramatic final 12 months ago to move back level on 12 triumphs. A personal battle between the two heavyweight clubs, while Chelsea are not all that far behind with seven to their name.

4.04pm That is not to say that Arsenal want the win any more than their opponents, though, with Chelsea looking to make some history this evening by becoming just the third English side - alongside the Gunners and Manchester United - to win a Premier League and FA Cup double on more than one occasion. Throw in the fact that these two sides generally do not tend to get on, and we could - fingers crossed - see a thriller at Wembley Stadium in the next few hours.

4.02pm The Blues head into the match on a real high, of course, having wrapped up the Premier League title in style earlier this month, seeing off a brave challenge from Tottenham Hotspur. It has not been quite as positive a campaign for the Gunners, meanwhile, as they endured more misery in the Premier League and Champions League, leaving them in need of victory at the national stadium today to salvage their season.