May 27, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
Arsenal
vs.
Chelsea
 

Arsene Wenger: 'Arsenal criticism has been disgraceful'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger describes the criticism he has faced at times this season as "a disgrace" and insists that he will "never forget" how he has been treated.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 15:17 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has described the criticism he has faced at times this season as "a disgrace".

The Frenchman has faced unprecedented levels of hostility from the club's own fans throughout the campaign, with Arsenal having once again crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 and also missed out on a top-four spot in the Premier League for the first time in his near 21-year reign.

The Gunners still have a chance to finish the season with silverware when they take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final this afternoon, but Wenger believes that some fans have overstepped the mark with their protests.

"I don't mind criticism because we are in a public job. I believe there's a difference between being criticised and being treated in a way that human beings don't deserve. The lack of respect from some has been a disgrace and I will never accept that. I will never forget it," he told BBC Sport.

"The behaviour of some people during the season, that is what hurts me most. It's not my person that is hurt but the impeccable image of the club around the world. That kind of behaviour does not reflect what Arsenal is.

"A strong club is a club that makes a decision. It is wrong that in modern society it is not a question of whether a decision is right but whether it is popular. That has nothing to do with competence. People with responsibility have to make the right decision."

Wenger is expected to make an announcement on his future next week, with his contract at the Emirates Stadium due to expire this summer.

Arsene Wenger shows off his Winter 2016 look during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on November 19, 2016
Read Next:
Wenger to sign two-year deal at Arsenal?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
A general shot of Wembley Stadium before the EFL Cup final between Southampton and Manchester United on February 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal vs. Chelsea
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'Arsenal criticism has been disgraceful'
 Arsene Wenger shows off his Winter 2016 look during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on November 19, 2016
Arsene Wenger to sign new two-year deal at Arsenal?
Team News: Mertesacker starts for ArsenalHector Bellerin: 'I am happy at Arsenal'Bellerin: 'Players to blame for form'Per Mertesacker grateful for new dealBellerin: 'I understand criticism'
Mertesacker: 'I've never played in a back three'Why Ross Barkley should stay at EvertonWenger shrugs off 'favourites' tagArsene Wenger: 'I give my medals away'Eden Hazard: 'We must build something'
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 