Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger describes the criticism he has faced at times this season as "a disgrace" and insists that he will "never forget" how he has been treated.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has described the criticism he has faced at times this season as "a disgrace".

The Frenchman has faced unprecedented levels of hostility from the club's own fans throughout the campaign, with Arsenal having once again crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 and also missed out on a top-four spot in the Premier League for the first time in his near 21-year reign.

The Gunners still have a chance to finish the season with silverware when they take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final this afternoon, but Wenger believes that some fans have overstepped the mark with their protests.

"I don't mind criticism because we are in a public job. I believe there's a difference between being criticised and being treated in a way that human beings don't deserve. The lack of respect from some has been a disgrace and I will never accept that. I will never forget it," he told BBC Sport.

"The behaviour of some people during the season, that is what hurts me most. It's not my person that is hurt but the impeccable image of the club around the world. That kind of behaviour does not reflect what Arsenal is.

"A strong club is a club that makes a decision. It is wrong that in modern society it is not a question of whether a decision is right but whether it is popular. That has nothing to do with competence. People with responsibility have to make the right decision."

Wenger is expected to make an announcement on his future next week, with his contract at the Emirates Stadium due to expire this summer.