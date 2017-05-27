Live Commentary: Barcelona vs. Alaves

May 27, 2017 at 8.30pm UK at ​Vicente Calderon
 

FC Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique reacts during the UEFA Champions League Group E match between AS Roma and FC Barcelona at Stadio Olimpico on September 16, 2015
Join Sports Mole for live coverage of the Copa del Rey final showdown between Barcelona and Alaves at the Vicente Calderon.
Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Copa del Rey final showdown between Barcelona and Alaves at the Vicente Calderon.

Luis Enrique takes charge of the Catalan giants for one final time this evening, aiming to bow out with another major honour following a disappointing season on the whole.

This is uncharted territory for their Basque opponents, however, as they have never previously made it to this stage of Spain's main domestic cup competition.

Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.


8.28pmEnrique believes that he has struck true to his word by playing 'The Barca Way' during his three years at the club, but it will leave a somewhat sour taste if he was to bow out on the back of a trophyless season. Opposite number Pellegrino talked about 'small margins' in his pre-match press conference, meanwhile, which sticks to the point raised earlier - they must keep things tight for as long as possible.

8.26pmWith kickoff at the Vicente Calderon now less than five minutes away, let us check out some pre-match thoughts from both camps.

Luis Enrique: "It's easy to focus on the good things; focusing on the bad wouldn't make sense. I'll focus on everything. It's been an enriching experience. I haven't had to change my modus operandi since I started at Barca B. I've had it easy here and at every team I've been at. When they sign you, it's to win trophies and to be loyal to the Barca style, and we have 100 per cent done that. We've been unpredictable and won titles. It's a positive path. Of course, I've been wrong many times. It's like the story of the donkey, the grandfather and the grandson. No matter what you do, there will always be someone who won't be happy."

Mauricio Pellegrino: "I want to win it for this club, these fans, these players, my family, for a lot of reasons. We are a difficult team to play against. I have a competitive group of players, who are very honest and play with the best of intentions. We look to do simple things in the best way and try to compete with the weapons we have. What we must do is focus on the aspects in which our team is stronger. They have a style we don't have but we have things that they don't have. Such high-level matches are decided by small details and I hope that will be the case in the final. If it is defined by that, then we will have competed very well."


8.24pmScoring goals is a different matter entirely, though, as only four other La Liga times registered on fewer occasions than the Babazorros, netting at a rate of just over a goal-per-game. They beat Gimnastic and Deportivo La Coruna, before earning two-legged wins over Alcorcon and Celta Vigo - the latter a 1-0 win thanks to a late Edgar Mendez goal - to make it this far in the competition.

8.22pmThey have only appeared in one major final before, in fact - the 2001 UEFA Cup when losing 5-4 to Liverpool after extra time in a real thriller. If they are to upset the odds tonight then they must keep things tight, unlike in that game against the Reds 16 years ago, which they did in the first half of their most recent meeting with Barca. Alaves boast the fifth-best defensive record in the country, conceding 43 all term in the league - two more than champions Madrid.

8.20pmAlaves finished the season with a seven-match unbeaten run, collecting 15 points from a possible 21, and they were only two points off Espanyol in eighth. This is their first appearance in the final of the Copa del Rey, though, having previously reached the semis on a couple of occasions - most recently in 2003-04 when losing to eventual winners Real Zaragoza - so they are on the brink of making some personal history in what has been a memorable campaign.

8.18pmThey made their way back up and started their top-flight return in a very position manner, holding Atletico to a dramatic late draw here and also beating Barca in their third match, only seeing an unbeaten start ended at the fifth attempt by Valencia. They then faltered slightly but two losses in 12, and three in 16, saw them become top-half contenders where they managed to remain.

8.16pmAlaves head into this match on the back of a stunning season that saw them finish ninth on their La Liga return. Thirty-six points was the deficit on Barca, highlighting the gulf between the two, yet ending in the top half - by quite some way - was a superb achievement in itself. The Babazorros were promoted back to the big time last summer following nine years away, in which time they even fell as far as the third tier.

8.14pmDID YOU KNOW? Barcelona were the designated home team for today's game due to the unwritten rule of being the older club - 1899 compared to 1921 for Alaves - but they have chosen to use the away dressing room. It is a more modest facility, although you can see their reasoning behind it as they have already won 2-1 here in both the league and cup. Why change a winning formula?

General view of Vicente Calderon Stadium pitch and grandstands prior to start of the La Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Real Betis Balompie on October 27, 2013© Getty Images


8.12pmTer Stegen again dropping out, then, with Cillessen preferred in cup competitions. With Luis Suarez missing, namesake Denis is one of a few attacking back-up options for the Catalans, along with Arda Turan and Andre Gomes. If things go to plan, Barca will be a couple of goals to the good by the hour mark and able to give some fringe players a run-out, but this is a cup final and anything can happen.

8.10pmBENCH WATCH!

BARCELONA SUBS: Ter Stegen, D Suarez, Turan, Digne, Andre Gomes, Vidal, Marlon

ALAVES SUBS: Ortola, Alexis, D Torres, Camarasa, Romero, R Sobrino, Toquero


8.08pmEdgar Mendez, Manu Garcia and Deyverson also return to the starting ranks, the latter of whom topped the scoring charts for his side in the league this term with a tally of seven in 32. Edgar Mendez misses out on inclusion, as Alaves go with a possible 5-4-1 formation. Defensive? Yes. Effective? We'll see. This could be an awfully long night for them, but restricting their opponents is their best route to success.

8.06pmSwitching attention to the underdogs, Mauricio Pellegrino has made a total of five changes to the rotated side that drew against Leganes last time out. Theo Hernandez is among those to come in, a player contracted to Atletico Madrid but likely - if rumours are to be believed - to be on his way to cross-city rivals Real in the coming weeks. Rodrigo Ely is also back, deputising alongside Zouhair Feddal in the heart of defence due to Victor Laguardia's absence.

8.04pmI did say a little earlier that Valverde, if he does indeed take charge, must make signing a new right-back the top priority. Roberto has hardly set the world alight this term, and Barca - one of, if not the, biggest clubs in the world - are now forced to field Mascherano in that troublesome position in a season-defining game. Samuel Umtiti and Pique do at least add some real defensive strength, while we know all about Messi and Neymar in attack.

8.02pmGerard Pique was always likely to be fit to start today's match, having missed a couple of weeks through illness - precautionary more than anything last weekend against Eibar, with one eye on tonight's match. Pique's return means that Marlon Santos's run in the side is over, as he drops down to the bench. The third and final change sees Jasper Cillessen, who admitted that he is tempted to leave, replace Marc-Andre ter Stegen between the sticks.

8.00pmStarting with a look at the Barcelona XI, Luis Enrique has made four changes from the final-day Liga win over Eibar six days ago. The big news is that Javier Mascherano is back in the starting ranks, filling in at right-back in place of the suspended Seri Roberto, while Paco Alcacer is given the nod to replace Luis Suarez up top - himself suspended after a red card picked up against Atletico in the last round.

7.58pmTEAM NEWS!

BARCELONA XI: Cillessen; Mascherano, Umtiti, Pique, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta, Messi, Alcacer, Neymar

ALAVES XI: Pacheco; Femenia, Feddal, Vigaray, Ely, Hernandez; Llorente, M Garcia, Gomez, Mendez; Deyverson


7.56pmBarca scored 28 and shipped nine in that seven-match winning run to conclude the season. Scoring has never been a problem, but keeping out opposition sides has – two more shipped to Eibar last weekend, when giving the opposition far too much time and space in and around the box, summed things up nicely. Matters were not helped by Marlon Santos being shoved into the backline for two games in the absence of Gerard Pique. Will he start tonight? Let us check out some confirmed team news from the Vicente Calderon...

7.54pmThat win also maintained their impressive run of form, which saw them win seven in a row following their shock defeat to Malaga on April 8 – a result that led many Barca fans to concede that the title was out of their reach. That run also includes a memorable 3-2 triumph at the Bernabeu, with Lionel Messi famously inspiring his side to victory on a landmark night for him, stretching the title race to the wire in the process. In the end, it just was not to be. 

7.52pmBarca rounded off their league campaign with a thrilling 4-2 victory over Eibar at Camp Nou; a match that had an almost exhibition feel to it from the moment Ronaldo put Madrid 1-0 up at Malaga two minutes in. The Catalans required their rivals to lose at La Rosaleda, which was never going to happen from that point on. Eibar went two goals ahead before being pegged back, and from then on the hosts took matters into their own hands.

7.50pmLuis Enrique's third and final campaign has undoubtedly been his toughest at Camp Nou, requiring victory in this final game to salvage the season. Should Barcelona prevail this evening, though, which they are overwhelming favourites to do so, then he will bow out with eight major honours to his name – including a domestic and European treble in his first term at the Camp Nou helm.

Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique shouts from the sidelines during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs SD Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 25, 2015© Getty Images


7.48pmYet for all this, incoming boss Valverde still has plenty of work to do over the summer. First and foremost, the troublesome right-back position needs plugging as a priority, while further depth is required. Messi, Suarez and Neymar remain far too important to Barca, with the current group just lacking the aura that is required. Defeats to Celta Vigo, Deportivo La Coruna, Malaga and today's opponents Alaves, in the league alone, tells you all you need to know.

7.46pmBarca had no problem finding the net, at least, setting a club record for goals scored last term with the four they racked up against Eibar on the final day. Throw the Paris Saint-Germain game into the mix, which will go down as 'the' greatest comeback in Champions League history – sorry, Liverpool – and a potential Copa del Rey crown come 10.30pm this evening, it is fair to say that even Barcelona's disastrous seasons do not work out all that badly.

7.44pmIn the end Madrid's squad simply proved to be far superior, with Zinedine Zidane able to rotate heavily in the final run-in, rewarded with his fringe players stepping up to the plate on each occasion. Enrique, on the other hand, saw his side struggle when he decided to leave out a few key names. This is far from a bad crop of Barca players, with their 'MSN' strike trident as lively as ever, but there is no denying that further strengthening is required.

7.42pmBarca failed to make it past the quarter-final stage of the Champions League, which is as close as you can come to a disaster at one of the world's biggest clubs, while also missing out to Madrid on the title. They finished just short in La Liga, ending three points adrift of their rivals in a race that went right down to the final day, but it is hard to disagree that Los Blancos deserved their first crown in five years – they were the more consistent side over the nine months.

7.40pmAs for Enrique, well victory today will see him depart with eight major honours during his three-year spell in Catalonia, adding to the domestic treble and double from his previous two campaigns, as well as Super Cup and Club World Cup success in the past. This final term may have been disappointing but, as he rightly pointed out himself on Friday, he would happily have accepted a haul of that size had it been offered to him on day one.

7.38pmThere is, then, a slight risk of Barca taking their eye off the ball in this end-of-season fixture. The uncertainty will stretch into early next week, when Ernesto Valverde is expected to be named as Enrique's successor after formally stepping down as manager of Athletic Bilbao earlier this week. It continues the tradition of appointing someone who knows the club first-hand, having had a spell at Camp Nou during his playing days.

7.36pmThat said, this match may have come at the wrong time for Enrique's charges. They saw their title hopes finally put to an end by Real Madrid six days ago, ending what felt like a season-long pursuit of their great rivals, while former club president Sandro Rosell was arrested for money laundering earlier this week and the Spanish Supreme Court upheld Lionel Messi's 21-month jail sentence for tax fraud

7.34pmThere is no denying that Barca are the overwhelming favourites this afternoon, though, not just because of their form in the latter weeks of the season but also because of their pedigree – no other side has enjoyed more success in this competition than them. They have won it in the past two campaigns, too, so a hat-trick of triumphs would not be a bad way for Enrique to sign-off.

7.32pmThis is very much uncharted territory for their Basque opponents, however, as they have never previously made it this far and are seeking their first major domestic honour. If league points are anything to go by, then this will be a one-sided final won by record 28-time winners Barcelona, but things are never that simple and Alaves did beat the Catalan club earlier in the season.

7.30pmHello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Copa del Rey final showdown between Barcelona and Alaves at the Vicente Calderon. This evening's clash in Madrid provides Luis Enrique with a chance to salvage what has otherwise been a disappointing campaign for his men, while at the same time bowing out on a high in what is his final game in charge of the club.

