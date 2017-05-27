Live Commentary: Barcelona vs. Alaves

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Copa del Rey final showdown between Barcelona and Alaves at the Vicente Calderon.
Luis Enrique takes charge of the Catalan giants for one final time this evening, aiming to bow out with another major honour following a disappointing season on the whole.
This is uncharted territory for their Basque opponents, however, as they have never previously made it to this stage of Spain's main domestic cup competition.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.
Luis Enrique: "It's easy to focus on the good things; focusing on the bad wouldn't make sense. I'll focus on everything. It's been an enriching experience. I haven't had to change my modus operandi since I started at Barca B. I've had it easy here and at every team I've been at. When they sign you, it's to win trophies and to be loyal to the Barca style, and we have 100 per cent done that. We've been unpredictable and won titles. It's a positive path. Of course, I've been wrong many times. It's like the story of the donkey, the grandfather and the grandson. No matter what you do, there will always be someone who won't be happy."
Mauricio Pellegrino: "I want to win it for this club, these fans, these players, my family, for a lot of reasons. We are a difficult team to play against. I have a competitive group of players, who are very honest and play with the best of intentions. We look to do simple things in the best way and try to compete with the weapons we have. What we must do is focus on the aspects in which our team is stronger. They have a style we don't have but we have things that they don't have. Such high-level matches are decided by small details and I hope that will be the case in the final. If it is defined by that, then we will have competed very well."
BARCELONA SUBS: Ter Stegen, D Suarez, Turan, Digne, Andre Gomes, Vidal, Marlon
ALAVES SUBS: Ortola, Alexis, D Torres, Camarasa, Romero, R Sobrino, Toquero
BARCELONA XI: Cillessen; Mascherano, Umtiti, Pique, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta, Messi, Alcacer, Neymar
ALAVES XI: Pacheco; Femenia, Feddal, Vigaray, Ely, Hernandez; Llorente, M Garcia, Gomez, Mendez; Deyverson
