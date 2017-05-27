Victor Moses is more concerned about focusing on his own game than that of Alexis Sanchez in Saturday's FA Cup final between Chelsea and Arsenal.

Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses has admitted that he 'has not got a plan' to stop the threat of Alexis Sanchez in Saturday's FA Cup final clash with Arsenal at Wembley.

Sanchez has once again proved to be the Gunners' main threat this season, netting five goals in his final four Premier League outings to take his tally to 24 in all.

The 28-year-old is expected to be in direction competition with Moses on the flank in English football's domestic showpiece event, but the Chelsea flyer would rather concentrate on his own game against an Arsenal side looking to exact revenge for their league defeat in February.

"I haven't got a plan to stop him," he told ESPN. "He's had a great season, he's done well for Arsenal, but whether he's injured or not we're just going to play football.

"We still think about [the 3-0 loss]. We felt very sad after that game but we played them at Stamford Bridge and won 3-1. They're going to want revenge, but we'll stick to our tactics and try and make sure we win.

"It's going to be a very hard game for us on Saturday. Arsenal are a good team with good players that can win them games. But we're just concentrating on ourselves at the moment, working hard in training, and hopefully we'll go and do the job."

Moses played a direct part in five goals for Chelsea during their title-winning campaign, scoring three and setting up two from out wide.