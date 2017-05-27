Diego Costa "loves the big occasion" and will relish taking on Arsenal in the FA Cup final, according to Chelsea teammate Willian.

Chelsea forward Willian has warned FA Cup final opponents Arsenal that teammate Diego Costa will be looking to leave his mark in Saturday evening's clash.

The Spain international is expected to lead the line for the Blues in what could well be his final game for the club, despite talk of a move to the Far East cooling in recent days.

Costa surpassed the 20-goal mark for Chelsea in the Premier League this season for the second time since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2014, and Willian believes that he is the ideal player to have on your side in a game of this magnitude.

"If Arsenal try to just stop Eden, we have Diego Costa, Pedro, myself - all the ones up front can make the difference," he told the London Evening Standard. "Of course they have great players too, so we have to be ready as well.

"Guys like Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez can make a difference for them. We have to keep our eyes on these players. Everyone likes to play in games like Saturday, but Diego really enjoys the big games, the big stage at Wembley where the atmosphere will be amazing. He loves the big occasion, he likes playing against Arsenal.

"He is a striker, he wants to score, he wants to make the difference. I hope he scores again on Saturday. He has been talking about this game, but all of us have. Everyone wants to play this match. We know what we have to do. We have to enjoy and play with responsibility."

Costa, who joined from Atleti in a £32m deal, has 21 goals in 41 appearances overall this season.