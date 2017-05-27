May 27, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
Arsenal
vs.
Chelsea
 

Willian warns Arsenal to beware threat of stiker Diego Costa

Diego Costa of Chelsea is congratiulated by teammate Willian of Chelsea after scoring his team's second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on September 27, 2014
© Getty Images
Diego Costa "loves the big occasion" and will relish taking on Arsenal in the FA Cup final, according to Chelsea teammate Willian.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 20:43 UK

Chelsea forward Willian has warned FA Cup final opponents Arsenal that teammate Diego Costa will be looking to leave his mark in Saturday evening's clash.

The Spain international is expected to lead the line for the Blues in what could well be his final game for the club, despite talk of a move to the Far East cooling in recent days.

Costa surpassed the 20-goal mark for Chelsea in the Premier League this season for the second time since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2014, and Willian believes that he is the ideal player to have on your side in a game of this magnitude.

"If Arsenal try to just stop Eden, we have Diego Costa, Pedro, myself - all the ones up front can make the difference," he told the London Evening Standard. "Of course they have great players too, so we have to be ready as well.

"Guys like Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez can make a difference for them. We have to keep our eyes on these players. Everyone likes to play in games like Saturday, but Diego really enjoys the big games, the big stage at Wembley where the atmosphere will be amazing. He loves the big occasion, he likes playing against Arsenal.

"He is a striker, he wants to score, he wants to make the difference. I hope he scores again on Saturday. He has been talking about this game, but all of us have. Everyone wants to play this match. We know what we have to do. We have to enjoy and play with responsibility."

Costa, who joined from Atleti in a £32m deal, has 21 goals in 41 appearances overall this season.

Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 