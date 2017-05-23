Tianjin Quanjian are not willing to enter a bidding war for Diego Costa and have not made contact with the Chelsea striker or his agent "during the past six months".

Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian have stressed that no contact has been made with Chelsea striker Diego Costa over the past six months.

The Spain international is understood to have been the subject of a big-money bid earlier in the campaign, which was expected to make him the highest-paid player in world football.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte got his way by keeping Costa in place for the remainder of his side's title-winning campaign, but the speculation has continued and it was widely anticipated than a new offer would be tabled this summer.

Tianjin have released a statement to pour doubt on a potential bid, however, stating that they will not be drawn into a paying an exuberant sum of money to land any foreign player.

"Regarding the rumours and reports that Tianjin Quanjian's summer transfer plan is to buy Diego Costa, we hereby clarify the following: During the past six months the club has not communicated with Diego Costa or his agent regarding his transfer to Tianjin Quanjian," the statement read.

"Our strategy of bringing new players to the club is based on the general principal of providing entertainment and sustainable development. We have no intention of becoming involved in any unhealthy competition and, consequently, paying a premium price."

Costa, whose 20 goals placed him joint-fourth in the Premier League scoring charts for 2016-17, is also reportedly on former club Atletico Madrid's radar..