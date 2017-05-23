New Transfer Talk header

Atletico Madrid 'keeping track of Diego Costa situation'

Diego Costa eats his medal during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Atletico Madrid reportedly ask to be kept abreast of the situation regarding Chelsea striker Diego Costa, whose future at the Premier League champions remains uncertain.
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 13:21 UK

Atletico Madrid have reportedly asked to be kept updated on developments regarding Diego Costa's situation at Chelsea.

Costa scored 20 goals to help fire Chelsea to the Premier League title this season, but speculation over his future has rumbled on since he was linked with a move to China in January.

The 28-year-old has refused to publicly commit his future to the Stamford Bridge club and waved to each corner of the ground when he was substituted during Sunday's season-ending win over Sunderland.

Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian are still understood to be interested in the Spain international and are reportedly willing to pay up to £76m for the striker, in addition to wages of more than £25m per year.

Atletico would not be able or willing to match those terms, but the Daily Telegraph reports that they have asked the player's representatives to be kept updated on the matter.

Atletico attempted to re-sign Costa last summer and the player himself is likely to favour a return to the Spanish capital - where he scored 64 goals in 135 appearances - over a move to China.

Any bid for Costa is likely to depend on whether Antoine Griezmann leaves the club, though, with the France international claiming recently that he is 60% likely to join Manchester United.

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
