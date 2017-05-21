May 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
5-1
Sunderland
Willian (8'), Hazard (61'), Pedro (77'), Batshuayi (90', 92')
Costa (38')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Manquillo (3')
Jones (48')

Result: Champions Chelsea sign off with big win over Sunderland on John Terry farewell

Antonio Conte celebrates Chelsea's Premier League win over Watford on May 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Michy Batshuayi comes off the bench to score twice for Chelsea in their 5-1 final-day win over Sunderland at Stamford Bridge.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 17:27 UK

Chelsea have rounded off their Premier League campaign with a 5-1 victory over Sunderland to become the first English top-flight side to win 30 games in a 38-game season.

The history makers got off to a slow start on the final day by conceding early on to a rare Javier Manquillo strike, but Willian got them back on track and four more goals - two from substitute Michy Batshuayi - followed in the second half to add some sparkle to the scoreline.

The contest had an almost testimonial feel to it at times, with Chelsea wrapping up the title with time to spare and Sunderland already confirmed to go down as the bottom-placed side, giving Antonio Conte the chance to give John Terry a rather choreographed send-off.

When 26 minutes had elapsed Conte brought long-serving skipper Terry off, bringing an end to his 22-year Stamford Bridge association on what was likely his 717th and final outing for the club.

Prior to that, the Black Cats were ahead with just a few minutes on the clock, capitalising on some slack defending at the back from Chelsea as Manquillo rifled the ball past Thibaut Courtois after a deflected free kick fell kindly to him.

Having failed to score in 11 of their last 13 matches, it was a rare occasion for the travelling fans to smile, but their joy lasted for all of five minutes before Willian found a way through to level things up.

The move began with Marcos Alonso sending his free kick against the upright and, after the visitors failed to clear their lines, Willian eventually put his boot through the ball to restore some parity.

From that point on it was one-way traffic for the majority of the first half, with Alonso testing Jordan Pickford with a stinger of a strike and Eden Hazard somehow failing to convert when picked out a few yards from goal.

Billy Jones produced a vital block to send Willian's curler narrowly wide of the far post as Chelsea pressed for a second, looking to pick up a 16th league win in 17 outings - Crystal Palace the only team to leave here with anything since September.

Sunderland had a big chance to restore their advantage right on the brink of half time, however, as from another free kick the ball this time fell to John O'Shea, who was the wrong man in the right place as he failed to beat Courtois.

A depleted Sunderland side, without 12 players this afternoon - leading scorer Jermain Defoe among them - were doing enough to keep their opponents at bay as the hour mark approached.

In the blink of an eye the champions were in front for the first time, though, after Diego Costa picked out Hazard to do the rest - the Belgian picking his spot from inside the box for goal number 16 of another impressive season.

Chelsea found themselves in complete control of the match without creating a great deal, until Pedro was gifted a goal soon after coming off the bench, nipping in to convert after Joleon Lescott headed a lofted ball past his own keeper.

There was still time left for Batshuayi to add a couple of goals, first getting on the end of Pedro's through-ball and slotting under Pickford, before cutting inside from the right and curling home a fifth of the afternoon for Chelsea with the final kick of the game.

Tammy Abraham represents England Under-19s against Japan Under-19s on November 15, 2015
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
