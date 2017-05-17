Arsenal are reportedly planning to make an offer for Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, who has spent the season on loan at Bristol City.

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has reportedly emerged as a possible transfer target for Arsenal.

After scoring 23 goals for Bristol City in the Championship this season, the 19-year-old is regarded as one of English football's top prospects but it is currently unclear whether he has done enough to feature at Stamford Bridge next season.

According to The Sun, Abraham will consider his future with the West Londoners should he not be included in Antonio Conte's plans for the defence of their Premier League title.

If that proves to be the case, it has been suggested that Arsenal are prepared to make an offer for the England Under-21 international as Arsene Wenger continues with plans to shake up his first-team squad.

Chelsea and Conte are unlikely to make a final decision on Abraham until the transfer saga involving Diego Costa has been resolved, while Michy Batshuayi is also not certain to remain at the club.

Abraham currently has two years remaining on his existing deal at Chelsea.