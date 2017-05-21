Diego Simeone to stay at Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone confirms that he will stay at the club this summer amid speculation linking him with the Inter Milan job.

Fallen Italian giants Inter Milan were understood to be keen to prise the Argentine away from the Vicente Calderon, where he has won the league title and reached two Champions League finals during his six years at the helm.

Simeone was expected to hold talks with the club's board regarding his future next week, but he revealed after his side's 3-1 win over Athletic Bilbao this afternoon that he wants to stay in the Spanish capital.

"Journalists continually ask me if I am going to stay. Yes, I am going to stay. Do you know why I'm going to stay? Because this club has a future and that future is all of us," he announced in a post-match speech.

"I am grateful to all those who have passed through this place. The players, the coaches and the directors. All those who have built this club.

"For us the feelings run really deep. Other clubs might have more money, more trophies, but they will never be able to match the feelings that we all have for Atletico."

Atletico finished third in La Liga this season, 25 points adrift of champions Real Madrid having also been knocked out by their city rivals in the semi-finals of the Champions League.