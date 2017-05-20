Diego Simeone intends to hold talks with chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin and director Andrea Berta before making a decision over his Atletico Madrid future.

Much uncertainty has surrounded the 47-year-old's commitment to the Rojiblancos beyond this summer, following strong links to the vacant Inter Milan job.

Simeone hinted last week that he will still be in charge come the start of next season, with Atleti due to move into their new 70,000-capacity Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, but he will wait until holding talks with chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin and technical director Andrea Berta before moving forward.

"We're finishing the season and I'm sure that, on Monday, Miguel, Andrea and I will meet to look at what we can expect in the future and of course to look for what the best would be for the club and for everyone," he told reporters.

"The bases here are solid. We've had six years of competing in an incredible way, with a change of stadium that will force us to take action to bring even more success."

Atletico, who see out their league campaign with a home match against Athletic Bilbao, will finish third in the table regardless of results this weekend.