Crowd generic

Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone to hold talks on Atletico Madrid future next week

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone during the Champions League match with Leicester City on April 18, 2017
© SilverHub
Diego Simeone intends to hold talks with chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin and director Andrea Berta before making a decision over his Atletico Madrid future.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 15:23 UK

Diego Simeone has confirmed that he will meet with club chiefs early next week to discuss his future as Atletico Madrid manager.

Much uncertainty has surrounded the 47-year-old's commitment to the Rojiblancos beyond this summer, following strong links to the vacant Inter Milan job.

Simeone hinted last week that he will still be in charge come the start of next season, with Atleti due to move into their new 70,000-capacity Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, but he will wait until holding talks with chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin and technical director Andrea Berta before moving forward.

"We're finishing the season and I'm sure that, on Monday, Miguel, Andrea and I will meet to look at what we can expect in the future and of course to look for what the best would be for the club and for everyone," he told reporters.

"The bases here are solid. We've had six years of competing in an incredible way, with a change of stadium that will force us to take action to bring even more success."

Atletico, who see out their league campaign with a home match against Athletic Bilbao, will finish third in the table regardless of results this weekend.

Atletico Madrid's Brazilian forward Diego da Silva Costa scores on a penalty kick during the Spanish league football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs Levante UD at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid on December 21, 2013
Read Next:
Berta: 'Diego Costa won't be leaving'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Diego Simeone, Andrea Berta, Miguel Angel Gil Marin, Football
Your Comments
More Atletico Madrid News
Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Alexandre Lacazette to leave Lyon this summer
 Jan Oblak for Atletico Madrid on July 22, 2014
Report: Manchester United prioritise Jan Oblak signing
 Stefan de Vrij of Netherlands celebrates scoring the opening goal during the international friendly match between the Netherlands and Spain held at Amsterdam Arena on March 31, 2015
Manchester United to make move for Stefan de Vrij?
Simeone to hold talks on future next weekAtletico join race for Jordan Amavi?Atletico allow fans to take Calderon seatsLyon chairman hints at Lacazette exitDiego Simeone hints at Atletico stay
Liverpool face Atletico, Bayern in pre-seasonTorres: 'Future is bright for Atletico'Atletico 'to move for Vardy, Sanchez'Result: Real Madrid reach Champions League finalLive Commentary: Atletico 2-1 Real Madrid - as it happened
> Atletico Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid372863104416390
2Barcelona372764112357787
3Atletico MadridAtletico37229667264175
4Sevilla37209864491569
5Villarreal371810953322164
6Athletic Bilbao371961252401263
7Real Sociedad37196125751663
8Espanyol381511124950-156
9AlavesAlaves381413114042-255
10EibarEibar37159135447754
11Malaga371210154953-446
12Valencia37137175562-746
13Celta Vigo37135195167-1644
14Las PalmasLas Palmas381010185371-1840
15Real Betis38109194063-2339
16Leganes38811193554-1935
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo38713184061-2134
RSporting GijonSporting Gijon38710214171-3031
ROsasuna37410234089-4922
RGranada3848263082-5220
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 