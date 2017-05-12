Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone says that "if everything goes right" he will still be in charge of the club come the start of pre-season.

Diego Simeone has given his clearest indication yet that he intends to remain at Atletico Madrid next season, amid fresh links with a move to Inter Milan.

The 47-year-old has made no secret of his desire to one day manage the Italian club, who he spent two years with during his playing days.

Inter's sacking of boss Stefano Pioli earlier this week, coupled with Atletico's exit from the Champions League, led to suggestions that Simeone may decide to move on this summer.

However, the Argentine has appeared at a press conference - via a 3D holographic - to promote Atleti's participation in the Audi Cup in Germany during pre-season, where his men will come up against Bayern Munich, Liverpool and another as-yet-unnamed side.

Asked if he will still be in charge ahead of next season, Simeone told reporters: "We are talking to you, so it seems I will be the manager next season if everything goes right with the club. We will see each other in Germany very soon."

Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique and Antonio Conte are also understood to be contenders for the Inter job.