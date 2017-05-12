Liverpool to face Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich in pre-season

Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring with Philippe Coutinho during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Liverpool will face off against Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich in pre-season tournament the Audi Cup.
Friday, May 12, 2017

Liverpool have confirmed that they will face Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich in August as part of their pre-season preparations.

The Reds will travel to Munich to participate in the biennial Audi Cup tournament at the Allianz Arena on August 1 and 2.

The news was broken this morning as manager Jurgen Klopp was beamed via a 3D holographic progression to join counterparts Carlo Ancelotti and Diego Simeone in a joint press conference.

"With this tournament coming 12 or 14 days before our season starts it has very high relevance," said Klopp.

"By then we will have been back in training for more than one month. You can only find out where you are when you play against the best teams. Bayern and Atletico are certainly two of the best."

The identity of the fourth team participating in the tournament will be announced "at a later date".

A delighted Jurgen Klopp after the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
