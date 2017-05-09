Inter Milan sack head coach Stefano Pioli with immediate effect, with the 51-year-old leaving San Siro after just six months.

Inter Milan have sacked head coach Stefano Pioli with immediate effect.

The 51-year-old was appointed Inter's manager on an 18-month contract last November, but the Italian outfit have decided to end the agreement after just six months following a poor run of form.

The San Siro outfit have lost five of their last seven Serie A matches, and are without a win in Italy's top flight since March 12, with that torrid run of form seeing them drop to seventh position in the table.

"FC Internazionale Milano announces that it has parted ways with head coach Stefano Pioli and his technical staff," read a statement on the club's official website.

"Inter thanks Stefano and his team for the dedication and hard work carried out at the club over the last six months in what has proven to be a difficult season.

"Primavera coach Stefano Vecchi will take charge of the first team immediately and for the remaining three matches of this season. The club will begin planning now for the next season."

Inter will host Sassuolo on Sunday morning, before facing Lazio and Udinese in their final two league games of the 2016-17 campaign.