Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has shrugged off claims from Chelsea counterpart Antonio Conte that the Gunners will go into this afternoon's FA Cup final as favourites to lift the trophy.

Arsenal have won the FA Cup twice in the past three seasons and a joint-record 12 times overall, but they recorded their lowest league position since 1996 this term and go into the game with a lengthy list of absentees.

That did not prevent newly-crowned Premier League champion Conte from claiming that the Gunners will arrive at Wembley as favourites, and Wenger is hopeful that his words prove to be true on the field.

"Chelsea think we are favourites? He can think what he wants. If he can justify it during the game it is even better," he told reporters.

Victory for Arsenal would see Wenger become the most successful manager in FA Cup history.