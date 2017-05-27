Chelsea manager Antonio Conte claims that Arsenal will go into their FA Cup final as favourites to lift the trophy at Wembley.

Chelsea ended a stellar title-winning Premier League campaign with a 5-1 thrashing of Sunderland at Stamford Bridge this afternoon, whereas Arsenal missed out on a top-four spot despite beating Everton 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

Conte now has the chance to mark his first season in English football with the league and cup double at Wembley next weekend, but the Italian is wary of the Gunners, who have lifted the trophy in two of the past three seasons.

"This is the real danger for us, to think that this season is finished. To win the title this season becomes great. This season can become fantastic if we are able to win the FA Cup. We must find the right motivation. It's important for us to celebrate, but then to find the right fire in our soul to be ready to work very hard this week to prepare and to feel in the right way this game," he told reporters.

"This is a great opportunity to win and to do the double. If you ask me who is the favourite now, I can tell (you) it's Arsenal. Arsenal now has only this possibility to find a good season after a win in the FA Cup. For this reason we must pay great attention. We must find in ourselves the right motivation, the right anger. The game will be very difficult.

"After I don't know how many years Arsenal missed the Champions League. We must have our antenna very high and prepare in the right way. I'm not talking about tactical game, I'm talking about motivation, right fire in ourselves, in our soul, in our heart. If we have this in the same proportion as Arsenal, or more, we have the possibility to do the double. Otherwise we risk a lot."

Conte could become the first manager to win the league and cup double in his debut season in English football since his compatriot Carlo Ancelotti in 2009-10.