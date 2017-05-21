Arsene Wenger insists that his love for Arsenal cannot be questioned and hits out at those who made the club "a hostile environment" for him and his players.

Arsene Wenger has hit out at his critics by saying nobody can question his love and commitment to Arsenal.

The Gunners missed out on a top-four finish in the Premier League for the first time in 21 years despite beating Everton 3-1 on Sunday.

With Manchester City and Liverpool also winning their respective final league games of the campaign, the result at the Emirates Stadium sees Arsenal fail to make the Champions League and instead enter the draw for the Europa League.

Wenger is yet to announce his future at Arsenal, with his contract expiring at the end of the season, and during his post-match interview, he hit out at those who made it a "hostile environment" for him and his players over the last few months.

When asked by BBC Sport about missing out on the Champions League, he replied: "It is annoying but we had a spell during the season that was difficult and it was difficult for me in my personal situation. We were playing in a hostile environment. The players came back stronger in the last two months and I'm very proud of them for doing that.

"I was focused on my job. I am professional. I love this club enough to do my best every single day. One thing you cannot question is my love for this club. I've turned down every club in the world to stay here."

Hector Bellerin, Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey all scored for Arsenal against the Toffees, whose consolation goal came from Romelu Lukaku.