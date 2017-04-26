Arsene Wenger to reunite with referee Anthony Taylor in FA Cup final

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will reunite with referee Anthony Taylor after he was selected to officiate the FA Cup final.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will come face to face with the referee that he shoved when his side take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

Anthony Taylor has been selected as the man in the middle for the showpiece at Wembley on May 27.

During the closing stages of a dramatic 2-1 victory over Burnley in January, Wenger was seen pushing Taylor, who was the fourth official at the time, after being ordered to the stands following his aggressive approach to referee Jon Moss.

As a result of his actions towards Taylor, the Arsenal boss was hit with a four-match touchline ban, as well as a £25,000 fine.

The Cheshire-based referee will be assisted by Marc Perry, Gary Beswick and Bobby Madley for the final in England's capital.

"It's been a long-standing dream of mine in the 20-odd years that I've been a referee to one day officiate the FA Cup final, it's the pinnacle of your domestic career," Taylor told FA.com.

"Refereeing a match at Wembley is a fantastic experience, any game that you do there, but the cup final is iconic and especially with it being a London derby as well, that adds an extra dimension to the occasion."

Arsenal secured their place in the final with a 2-1 victory over Manchester City.

Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on April 15, 2017
