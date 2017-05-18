Highly-rated Eupen striker Henry Onyekuru is said to be a transfer target for Everton, Southampton and West Bromwich Albion.

The 19-year-old, who plays for Eupen, became the top scorer in Belgium when he scored his 22nd goal of the season on Wednesday night.

According to Sky Sports News, citing Onyekuru's representatives, the forward wants to play in England and talks with two unnamed clubs were understood to be progressing well earlier this week.

The teenage wonderkid, who has a £6.8m release clause in his contract, is also thought to have turned down moves to Belgian giants Brugge and Anderlecht in a bid to secure a place in the Premier League.

Onyekuru made his debut for Eupen in 2015 as a 17-year-old and helped the club achieve promotion to the Belgian top flight in his debut season.