Everton 'jump queue for Nigerian youngster Henry Onyekuru'

Young Nigerian winger Henry Onyekuru, currently plying his trade in Belgium with Eupen, is reportedly a £7m target for Everton.
By , Football League Correspondent
Last Updated: Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 13:01 UK

Everton are reportedly leading the race to sign Henry Onyekuru from Belgian club Eupen as a replacement for crocked winger Yannick Bolasie.

The left-sided midfielder was recently linked with a move to both Arsenal and Chelsea, while also attracting rumoured interest from Celtic and Sevilla.

According to The Sun, Everton have already held talks with Eupen and are willing to offer £7m to land the 19-year-old, who is scoring at a rate of a goal every other game.

Onyekuru will require a work permit before joining, however, having yet to be capped at senior level by national side Nigeria.

Everton winger Bolasie is expected to miss the remainder of the year after suffering knee ligament damage earlier this season.

