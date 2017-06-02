Newcastle United reportedly take an interest in Metz youngster Ismaila Sarr, who has already established himself as a first-team regular at the French club.

Metz youngster Ismaila Sarr has reportedly began to attract interest from the Premier League.

The midfielder is just 19 years of age but he made a total of 33 appearances in the first team this season.

According to the Newcastle Chronicle, Newcastle United are assessing whether to make a move for the Senegal international.

It has been suggested that he would cost in the region of £10.4m, but other clubs are said to be keen with Lille, Celtic and Watford all taking a look at the winger.

Despite a number of bigger clubs lurking, Metz remain in a strong position to keep hold of Sarr with the player's contract not expiring until 2021.