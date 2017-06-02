Metz youngster Ismaila Sarr has reportedly began to attract interest from the Premier League.
The midfielder is just 19 years of age but he made a total of 33 appearances in the first team this season.
According to the Newcastle Chronicle, Newcastle United are assessing whether to make a move for the Senegal international.
It has been suggested that he would cost in the region of £10.4m, but other clubs are said to be keen with Lille, Celtic and Watford all taking a look at the winger.
Despite a number of bigger clubs lurking, Metz remain in a strong position to keep hold of Sarr with the player's contract not expiring until 2021.