Swansea City are reportedly preparing to offer experienced midfielder Leon Britton an extension to his current deal.

Britton, 34, will see his current contract at the Liberty Stadium expire next summer, but according to the Daily Mail, Swansea will offer an extension to take the midfielder to the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

The Englishman represented Arsenal and West Ham United in his youth, but he turned professional with Swansea, and has represented the Welsh outfit since 2002, barring a six-month spell with Sheffield United.

Britton started 16 Premier League matches for Swansea last term, including each of the club's final five league fixtures.

The Welsh outfit ultimately finished 15th in the Premier League table last term, seven points clear of the relegation zone.