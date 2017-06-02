Arsenal defender Krystian Bielik confesses that he still 'lacks experience' and would like to spend more time in the Championship next season.

Krystian Bielik has revealed that he is happy to spend more time out on loan in the Championship next season in an attempt to prove his worth to Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

The 19-year-old, signed by the Gunners from Legia Warsaw in 2015, joined second-tier side Birmingham City for the second half of last season due to a lack of playing time in North London.

Bielik featured 10 times for the Blues and is open to the prospect of dropping down a level next term, with his path to the Arsenal first team currently blocked by the likes of Per Mertesacker, Shkodran Mustafi, Laurent Koscielny and Rob Holding.

"I still lack experience. It is no secret that it would be nice to play a bit more in the Championship," he told Eleven Sports. "I know that I have convinced the clubs here. I've also heard about the Bundesliga, but most importantly I want to play as many games as possible next season.

"If that happens, I'll come back ready to compete for a place in the team. In the back of my head I was hoping that Wenger will trust me. I have been fighting for that trust for three years.

"It's tough, but I heard from the boss that he has never seen a centre-back as technically-gifted as me."

Bielik made just one Arsenal outing in 2016-17 prior to being shipped out on loan, playing the final few minutes of the 4-0 EFL Cup win over Nottingham Forest.