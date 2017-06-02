New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Eden Hazard: 'I am very happy at Chelsea'

Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Eden Hazard seemingly rules out a move to Real Madrid this summer after revealing that he is "very happy" at Chelsea.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 at 16:42 UK

Eden Hazard has insisted that he is "very happy" at Chelsea, and is planning on staying at Stamford Bridge "for a couple of years".

Hazard, who scored 16 times and registered five assists in Chelsea's title-winning 2016-17 Premier League season, has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid over the last couple of weeks.

Indeed, earlier this week, it was reported that the Spanish champions were preparing a world-record £100m move for the Belgian international ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Hazard, however, has revealed that he is not currently interested in leaving London.

"I'm good here. I'm at one of the best clubs in the world and I think I'm going to stay for a couple of years. I'm very happy. You can see on the pitch that I'm happy," Hazard told The Straits Times.

"Next season, we will have the Champions League to play but we want to keep the Premier League trophy in Chelsea. It's going to be hard but we know [people] expect a lot from Chelsea now. But now is the time to think about holidays."

The 26-year-old has scored 72 times in 248 appearances for Chelsea since joining the English side from Lyon in 2012.

Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Read Next:
Real to break transfer record for Hazard?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Eden Hazard, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Eden Hazard: 'I am very happy at Chelsea'
 Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Real Madrid to break transfer world record for Eden Hazard?
 Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund to chase Celtic striker Moussa Dembele?
Newton takes interest in Sunderland job?Nathan Ake: 'I want to play games'Chelsea take interest in Corentin Tolisso?Chelsea to make bid for Bettinelli?Newcastle hold talks over Abraham signing?
Chelsea increase attempts to sign Van Dijk?Swansea keen to keep Fernando Llorente?Chelsea unconcerned with Azpilicueta interest?Lewis Baker wants Chelsea return Nemanja Matic 'wants Man United move'
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
 