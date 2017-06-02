Eden Hazard seemingly rules out a move to Real Madrid this summer after revealing that he is "very happy" at Chelsea.

Eden Hazard has insisted that he is "very happy" at Chelsea, and is planning on staying at Stamford Bridge "for a couple of years".

Hazard, who scored 16 times and registered five assists in Chelsea's title-winning 2016-17 Premier League season, has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid over the last couple of weeks.

Indeed, earlier this week, it was reported that the Spanish champions were preparing a world-record £100m move for the Belgian international ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Hazard, however, has revealed that he is not currently interested in leaving London.

"I'm good here. I'm at one of the best clubs in the world and I think I'm going to stay for a couple of years. I'm very happy. You can see on the pitch that I'm happy," Hazard told The Straits Times.

"Next season, we will have the Champions League to play but we want to keep the Premier League trophy in Chelsea. It's going to be hard but we know [people] expect a lot from Chelsea now. But now is the time to think about holidays."

The 26-year-old has scored 72 times in 248 appearances for Chelsea since joining the English side from Lyon in 2012.