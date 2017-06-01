New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Real Madrid to break transfer world record for Eden Hazard?

Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to offer a world-record fee of £100m in order to try to sign Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard in the summer.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 09:17 UK

Real Madrid have reportedly decided to make an £100m bid to try to sign Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard.

After contributing 16 goals and five assists to Chelsea's Premier League title-winning campaign, Hazard has been identified as a top target by Real but he has publicly insisted that he is happy at Stamford Bridge.

However, according to The Sun, Real remain intent on taking advantage of meetings with his representatives by launching a nine-figure offer.

Chelsea are unlikely to entertain the bid - which would break the world-record transfer fee - but it has been suggested that Real will remain undeterred in their pursuit of the Belgian international.

On Wednesday night, it was claimed that the La Liga giants had upped their efforts to sign Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, but Hazard is their main priority ahead of next season.

Since Chelsea paid £32m for his signature in 2012, Hazard has scored 72 goals in 249 appearances in all competitions.

David De Gea applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Read Next:
De Gea 'happy to stay at Man United'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Eden Hazard, David de Gea, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Real Madrid to break transfer world record for Eden Hazard?
 Chelsea's Asmir Begovic during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Bournemouth confirm signing of Asmir Begovic from Chelsea
 Tammy Abraham represents England Under-19s against Japan Under-19s on November 15, 2015
Newcastle United hold talks over Tammy Abraham signing?
Chelsea increase attempts to sign Van Dijk?Swansea keen to keep Fernando Llorente?Chelsea unconcerned with Azpilicueta interest?Lewis Baker wants Chelsea return Nemanja Matic 'wants Man United move'
Saul: 'Costa welcome back at Atletico'Chelsea 'want Areola to replace Begovic'Howe hails "outstanding" Begovic captureLiverpool sign Solanke from ChelseaEden Hazard to remain Belgium captain
> Chelsea Homepage
More Real Madrid News
Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Real Madrid to break transfer world record for Eden Hazard?
 David De Gea looks on during the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on May 21, 2016
Report: Manchester United snub £60m Real Madrid David de Gea bid
 David De Gea applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
David de Gea 'happy to stay at Manchester United'
Mbappe to opt for Real over Man City?Ramos tells Man Utd to buy GriezmannBale 'would accept' CL final bench roleRonaldo: 'Humility not always good'Zidane: 'Little between Madrid, Juve'
Zidane: Bale, Isco "can play together"Man Utd confident of shock Bale deal?Higuain: 'The time has come for Juventus'Allegri: 'Juventus underdogs for final'Chiellini: 'We must learn from mistakes'
> Real Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 