Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to offer a world-record fee of £100m in order to try to sign Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard in the summer.

After contributing 16 goals and five assists to Chelsea's Premier League title-winning campaign, Hazard has been identified as a top target by Real but he has publicly insisted that he is happy at Stamford Bridge.

However, according to The Sun, Real remain intent on taking advantage of meetings with his representatives by launching a nine-figure offer.

Chelsea are unlikely to entertain the bid - which would break the world-record transfer fee - but it has been suggested that Real will remain undeterred in their pursuit of the Belgian international.

On Wednesday night, it was claimed that the La Liga giants had upped their efforts to sign Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, but Hazard is their main priority ahead of next season.

Since Chelsea paid £32m for his signature in 2012, Hazard has scored 72 goals in 249 appearances in all competitions.