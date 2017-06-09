Jun 9, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Estonia
vs.
Belgium
 

Eden Hazard to remain Belgium captain despite Vincent Kompany return

Eden Hazard is strangled by Perparim Hetemaj during the international friendly between Belgium and Finland on June 1, 2016
© AFP
Vincent Kompany returns to Belgium's squad for the upcoming qualifier against Estonia, but Eden Hazard is to remain captain until the end of the campaign.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 16:20 UK

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has revealed that Eden Hazard will continue to captain the side for the remainder of the World Cup 2018 qualifying campaign.

The Chelsea forward was expected to hand over the captaincy role to regular skipper Vincent Kompany, who is back in the latest squad following a spell out injured.

Kompany started Manchester City's final eight games of the season and is now likely to feature from the off in the Red Dragons' qualifier against Estonia next week, but he will not lead out the side on what could be his first international outing since October 2015.

"Eden Hazard started the qualifying campaign [as captain] and will carry on with his duties," Martinez told reporters. "I expect this group to have five or six captains and I expect Vincent to be one of those."

A number of Premier League stars have been included in Martinez's squad, including Michy Batshuayi, Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.

Son Heung-min celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on May 8, 2016
Read Next:
Three Spurs players on April POTM shortlist
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Vincent Kompany, Eden Hazard, Roberto Martinez, Michy Batshuayi, Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Eden Hazard is strangled by Perparim Hetemaj during the international friendly between Belgium and Finland on June 1, 2016
Eden Hazard to remain Belgium captain despite Vincent Kompany return
 Croatia's midfielder Ivan Perisic celebrates after scoring during the Group A football match between Cameroon and Croatia at The Amazonia Arena in Manaus on June 18, 2014
Inter Milan confirm Manchester United interest in Ivan Perisic
 Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Chelsea striker Diego Costa would welcome Romelu Lukaku signing
Liverpool to complete deal for Solanke?Chelsea 'accept Bournemouth Begovic bid'Bournemouth 'on verge of Begovic deal'Terry 'to make decision on future in June'Bayern exploring Willian option?
Chelsea enquire about Bayern's Boateng?Mertesacker: 'We went to work on Costa'Terry: 'Chelsea cannot sit still this summer'Report: Conte to hold Costa talks this weekConte blames Moses dive on tiredness
> Chelsea Homepage
More Manchester City News
AS Monaco's Bernardo Silva celebrates after scoring against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League on September 14, 2016
Bernardo Silva "very happy" with Ederson to Manchester City links
 Eden Hazard is strangled by Perparim Hetemaj during the international friendly between Belgium and Finland on June 1, 2016
Eden Hazard to remain Belgium captain despite Vincent Kompany return
 Sergio Aguero celebrates netting the third during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Manchester City chairman insists Sergio Aguero is going nowhere this summer
Mooy: "It's hard to speak right now"Toure in talks over new Man City dealHart "proud" to have played for TorinoZabaleta: 'Lanzini persuaded me to join'Mendy plays down talk of Man City move
Man City keeper Hart confirms Torino exitNolito "crazy to leave" Man CityEderson 'to undergo medical on Tuesday'Man City 'in advanced talks with Ederson'Milan CEO: 'We need Donnarumma decision'
> Manchester City Homepage
More Belgium News
Eden Hazard is strangled by Perparim Hetemaj during the international friendly between Belgium and Finland on June 1, 2016
Eden Hazard to remain Belgium captain despite Vincent Kompany return
 Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Chelsea ace Eden Hazard striving to become world's best player
 Everton manager Roberto Martinez looks on during the Capital One Cup semi-final first leg against Manchester City at Goodison Park on January 6, 2016
Result: Christian Benteke scores twice in Belgium draw
Team News: Christian Benteke leads line for BelgiumHenry plays down talk of succeeding WengerDe Bruyne back at Man City for treatment?Result: Lukaku salvages draw for BelgiumLive Commentary: Belgium 1-1 Greece - as it happened
Kevin De Bruyne suffers groin injuryMartinez backs Lukaku to become world's bestAdnan Januzaj inspired by Eden HazardMartinez tells Tielemans to stick with AnderlechtMarc Wilmots named Ivory Coast manager
> Belgium Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 