Vincent Kompany returns to Belgium's squad for the upcoming qualifier against Estonia, but Eden Hazard is to remain captain until the end of the campaign.

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has revealed that Eden Hazard will continue to captain the side for the remainder of the World Cup 2018 qualifying campaign.

The Chelsea forward was expected to hand over the captaincy role to regular skipper Vincent Kompany, who is back in the latest squad following a spell out injured.

Kompany started Manchester City's final eight games of the season and is now likely to feature from the off in the Red Dragons' qualifier against Estonia next week, but he will not lead out the side on what could be his first international outing since October 2015.

"Eden Hazard started the qualifying campaign [as captain] and will carry on with his duties," Martinez told reporters. "I expect this group to have five or six captains and I expect Vincent to be one of those."

A number of Premier League stars have been included in Martinez's squad, including Michy Batshuayi, Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.