Saul Niguez: 'Diego Costa welcome back at Atletico Madrid'

Saul Niguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad on March 1, 2016
Saul Niguez insists that Chelsea forward Diego Costa "would be well received" if he re-joined Atletico Madrid this summer.
European Football Editor
Costa, 28, revealed at the weekend that Atletico 'were the only club' that he would leave Chelsea for, despite suggestions that the Spain international was considering a move to China.

The powerful striker scored 64 times in 135 appearances during his second spell at Atletico between 2012 and 2014, before leaving to join Chelsea, where he has found the back of the net on 58 occasions over the last three campaigns.

It has been claimed that there are some at Atletico that hold ill-feeling towards Costa, but Saul has insisted that the Brazilian-born forward would be welcomed back to the club.

"If he can be signed, if he comes, Diego Costa would be well received. He knows the place, we know him, and he would not take long to fit into the play of Atletico Madrid," Saul told AS.

Costa scored 27 times as Atletico landed the La Liga title in the 2013-14 campaign.

Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Report: Conte to hold Costa talks this week
Chelsea's Asmir Begovic during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Bournemouth confirm signing of Asmir Begovic from Chelsea
 Alphonse 'Hands off my' Areola saves a shot from Fernando Torres during the La Liga game between Atletico Madrid and Villarreal on February 20, 2016
Chelsea 'want Alphonse Areola to replace Asmir Begovic'
 Croatia's midfielder Ivan Perisic celebrates after scoring during the Group A football match between Cameroon and Croatia at The Amazonia Arena in Manaus on June 18, 2014
Inter Milan confirm Manchester United interest in Ivan Perisic
Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Antoine Griezmann 'tells Atletico Madrid he wants to leave'
Report: Antonio Conte to hold talks with Diego Costa this week
 Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Atletico's Saul Niguez not worried if Antoine Griezmann joins Manchester United
