Saul Niguez insists that Chelsea forward Diego Costa "would be well received" if he re-joined Atletico Madrid this summer.

Saul Niguez has said that Chelsea forward Diego Costa "would be well received" if he re-joined Atletico Madrid this summer.

Costa, 28, revealed at the weekend that Atletico 'were the only club' that he would leave Chelsea for, despite suggestions that the Spain international was considering a move to China.

The powerful striker scored 64 times in 135 appearances during his second spell at Atletico between 2012 and 2014, before leaving to join Chelsea, where he has found the back of the net on 58 occasions over the last three campaigns.

It has been claimed that there are some at Atletico that hold ill-feeling towards Costa, but Saul has insisted that the Brazilian-born forward would be welcomed back to the club.

"If he can be signed, if he comes, Diego Costa would be well received. He knows the place, we know him, and he would not take long to fit into the play of Atletico Madrid," Saul told AS.

Costa scored 27 times as Atletico landed the La Liga title in the 2013-14 campaign.