Liverpool have reached an agreement with Chelsea youngster Dominic Solanke to sign him on a free contract during the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old, who made his Blues debut as a substitute in a 2015 Champions League tie, is due to see his current deal at Stamford Bridge expire on July 1.

Liverpool reportedly made their interest known in the striker earlier this year, along with a number of other Premier League rivals, and they have won the race to land his signature.

Solanke, currently away representing England at the Under-20s World Cup, failed to make the grade in West London but did prosper during a loan spell with Dutch outfit Vitesse Arnhem in 2015-16.

Seven goals in 25 Eredivisie outings was not enough to force him into Antonio Conte's plans, however, as he failed to make a single senior appearance last season.