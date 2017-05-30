New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Liverpool sign young striker Dominic Solanke from Chelsea

Dominic Solanke of Chelsea in action during the UEFA Youth League Quarter Final match between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid at Chelsea Training Ground on March 10, 2015
© Getty Images
England youth striker Dominic Solanke will swap Chelsea for Liverpool on July 1 once his Stamford Bridge contract expires.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 17:29 UK

Liverpool have reached an agreement with Chelsea youngster Dominic Solanke to sign him on a free contract during the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old, who made his Blues debut as a substitute in a 2015 Champions League tie, is due to see his current deal at Stamford Bridge expire on July 1.

Liverpool reportedly made their interest known in the striker earlier this year, along with a number of other Premier League rivals, and they have won the race to land his signature.

Solanke, currently away representing England at the Under-20s World Cup, failed to make the grade in West London but did prosper during a loan spell with Dutch outfit Vitesse Arnhem in 2015-16.

Seven goals in 25 Eredivisie outings was not enough to force him into Antonio Conte's plans, however, as he failed to make a single senior appearance last season.

Dominic Solanke of Chelsea in action during the UEFA Youth League Quarter Final match between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid at Chelsea Training Ground on March 10, 2015
Read Next:
Liverpool to complete deal for Solanke?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Dominic Solanke, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea's Asmir Begovic during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Bournemouth confirm signing of Asmir Begovic from Chelsea
 Dominic Solanke of Chelsea in action during the UEFA Youth League Quarter Final match between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid at Chelsea Training Ground on March 10, 2015
Liverpool sign young striker Dominic Solanke from Chelsea
 Croatia's midfielder Ivan Perisic celebrates after scoring during the Group A football match between Cameroon and Croatia at The Amazonia Arena in Manaus on June 18, 2014
Inter Milan confirm Manchester United interest in Ivan Perisic
Howe hails "outstanding" Begovic captureEden Hazard to remain Belgium captainLiverpool to complete deal for Solanke?Chelsea 'accept Bournemouth Begovic bid'Bournemouth 'on verge of Begovic deal'
Terry 'to make decision on future in June'Bayern exploring Willian option?Chelsea enquire about Bayern's Boateng?Mertesacker: 'We went to work on Costa'Terry: 'Chelsea cannot sit still this summer'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Liverpool News
Nathaniel Clyne of Liverpool turns away after scoring the opening goal during the Capital One Cup Fourth Round match between Liverpool and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on October 28, 2015 in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Nathaniel Clyne out of England squad due to back injury
 Dominic Solanke of Chelsea in action during the UEFA Youth League Quarter Final match between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid at Chelsea Training Ground on March 10, 2015
Liverpool sign young striker Dominic Solanke from Chelsea
 Dominic Solanke of Chelsea in action during the UEFA Youth League Quarter Final match between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid at Chelsea Training Ground on March 10, 2015
Liverpool to complete deal for Chelsea striker Dominic Solanke?
Wagner to contact Klopp over Ward stayCarragher, Simpson apologise for 'getting personal'Keita 'not worried' about Liverpool linkOxlade-Chamberlain hopes to emulate GerrardCarragher reignites Danny Simpson feud
Mignolet: 'Stoke match was turning point'Emre Can wins PL Goal of the Season awardLiverpool 'to enter Benjamin Mendy race'Klopp to break transfer record for Keita?Gerrard: Liverpool "blessed" to have Klopp
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 