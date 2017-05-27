Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker applauds his side's management of Diego Costa following the club's FA Cup final success over London rivals Chelsea.

Arsenal centre-back Per Mertesacker has praised his side's management of Diego Costa during the club's recent FA Cup final win over Chelsea.

The Gunners claimed a 2-1 victory over the 10-man Blues at Wembley in order to secure a seventh cup crown under the stewardship of Arsene Wenger, leaving Mertesacker to praise the way in which his teammates handled Chelsea striker Costa.

"We went to work on Diego Costa," said Mertesacker, according to The Mirror.

"Rob was giving him a really hard time. I kept patting him on the back, being friendly, while Rob kept on talking to him. A good double act. It was very exciting to see how quickly things can turn.

"What was really important was that we kept on running with Costa, to make sure those long balls didn't get to him. We were prepared for that. Especially when Fabregas came on, we were ready to run back to cut out those long balls over the top that he plays.

"You have to say it couldn't have gone much better for us. The team's performance was incredible. I don't know how many would have expected that."

Mertesacker has made 150 appearances for the Gunners since arriving from Werder Bremen in 2011.