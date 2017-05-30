Saul Niguez insists that Atletico Madrid will cope if they lose Antoine Griezmann, who has been heavily linked to Manchester United.

The France international, who scored 26 goals in all competitions this season, is believed to be a top target for United manager Jose Mourinho.

Griezmann recently hinted that he is considering a switch to Old Trafford by admitting that there is a 60% chance that the deal will come off.

When asked about the speculation surrounding the forward, Saul told Marca and AS: "In the end, Antoine Griezmann can manage his future as he wishes. He is with us. We are waiting for him in pre-season and finally his future he will decide.

"If Antoine Griezmann leaves we have [Fernando] Torres, [Kevin] Gameiro, [Angel] Correa and [Yannick] Carrasco. He is a very important player for us, we know the quality he has, but most importantly no one player is above the club."

The 26-year-old has been an Atletico player since his 2014 move from Real Sociedad.