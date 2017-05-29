General view of Stamford Bridge

Frank Lampard praises Antonio Conte for the way he dealt with a supposedly unhappy Eden Hazard midway through Chelsea's title-winning season.
Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has claimed that Eden Hazard "was being a bit difficult" for manager Antonio Conte midway through their title-winning campaign.

The Belgium international was one of the key players in the Blues' latest Premier League success, netting 16 times and setting up five more for his teammates.

Lampard has revealed that Hazard was proving to be troublesome on the training ground earlier in the year, however, forcing Conte to come down hard on him to get both his and Chelsea's campaign back on track.

"Antonio Conte took on a team in a bad place and there were a few individuals who had their worst seasons in Chelsea shirts and he fixed it," he told the BBC Sport.

"Mid-season there were rumours that Eden Hazard was being a bit difficult on the training field but Conte dealt with it immediately. He came down on it with an iron fist and then he put an arm around him and that has brought the best out in him.

"With the older players, you just want honesty from the manager and that is what has happened with John Terry – he laid it on the line early with John and that has really helped with his season."

Hazard, linked with a summer switch to Real Madrid, was unable to help Chelsea win a domestic double as they lost Saturday's FA Cup final to Arsenal.

Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
