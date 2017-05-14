New Transfer Talk header

Real Madrid to use Gareth Bale as Eden Hazard makeweight?

Gareth Bale poses with his winners' medal after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Gareth Bale will be offered to Chelsea as part of a deal to bring Eden Hazard to the Bernabeu, according to a report.
Last Updated: Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 11:44 UK

Real Madrid will reportedly offer Gareth Bale a Premier League return with Chelsea in order to push through a transfer for Eden Hazard.

Belgium international Hazard, valued at close to £100m after a starring role in his side's latest Premier League title success, is widely considered to be Los Blancos' top summer target.

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, Madrid are so desperate to land their man that they are even prepared to offload Bale, who has been touted with Manchester United over the past two years.

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur ace has managed just nine goals during an injury-hit campaign at the Bernabeu, and it is claimed that he would be willing to make the switch to Stamford Bridge where similar wages can be offered.

Hazard recently hinted that he does not see any reason to leave West London, as he aims to push on and become the world's best player in the next 12 months.

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge threads the ball through the eye of a Nemanja Matic and Willian-shaped needle during their Anfield clash with Chelsea on May 11, 2016
Jurgen Klopp: 'Chelsea deserve the title'
