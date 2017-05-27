Eden Hazard: 'We must build something at Chelsea'

Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard urges his teammates to further the club's image as being one of the best in the world by claiming the FA Cup title against Arsenal.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 09:38 UK

Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard has urged his teammates to help build on the club's image as being one of the best in the world by claiming the FA Cup against Arsenal on Saturday.

The Blues can complete an impressive double during Antonio Conte's first season at Stamford Bridge, having already produced a remarkable run to claim the Premier League crown.

Following the triumph, Belgium international Hazard has since insisted that his side must now go on to add to the previous successes achieved by the club's legendary players.

"It's always important against Arsenal," said Hazard, according to Sky Sports News.

"We just want to win games, we know that every year they have some injuries in Arsenal. Even for the next season, I think Saturday is a good opportunity to put pressure on them and to all the opponents also.

"The last 10 years in Chelsea it was great. [But] Lampard is finished, Didier Drogba is finished, Ashley Cole, John Terry now. They won a lot of trophies, now it's like a new generation.

"We want to prove that the club is one of the best in the world. So we have to be ready for that. We have this new manager, we have a couple of young players, so everything is ready to build something."

Hazard scored 16 goals and created five assists during 36 Premier League games for the Blues this term.

Aaron Ramsey and Eden Hazard tussle during the game between Chelsea and Arsenal on September 19, 2015
Ramsey: 'Arsenal must get in Hazard's face'
Arsene Wenger shows off his Winter 2016 look during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on November 19, 2016
Arsene Wenger to sign new two-year deal at Arsenal?
 A general shot of Wembley Stadium before the EFL Cup final between Southampton and Manchester United on February 26, 2017
Preview: Arsenal vs. Chelsea
Antonio Conte poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Antonio Conte wants to remain at Chelsea for the long term
 Antonio Conte celebrates Chelsea's Premier League win over Watford on May 15, 2017
Chelsea to offer Antonio Conte £40m deal?
