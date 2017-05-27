Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard urges his teammates to further the club's image as being one of the best in the world by claiming the FA Cup title against Arsenal.

The Blues can complete an impressive double during Antonio Conte's first season at Stamford Bridge, having already produced a remarkable run to claim the Premier League crown.

Following the triumph, Belgium international Hazard has since insisted that his side must now go on to add to the previous successes achieved by the club's legendary players.

"It's always important against Arsenal," said Hazard, according to Sky Sports News.

"We just want to win games, we know that every year they have some injuries in Arsenal. Even for the next season, I think Saturday is a good opportunity to put pressure on them and to all the opponents also.

"The last 10 years in Chelsea it was great. [But] Lampard is finished, Didier Drogba is finished, Ashley Cole, John Terry now. They won a lot of trophies, now it's like a new generation.

"We want to prove that the club is one of the best in the world. So we have to be ready for that. We have this new manager, we have a couple of young players, so everything is ready to build something."

Hazard scored 16 goals and created five assists during 36 Premier League games for the Blues this term.