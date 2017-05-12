May 12, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
0-1
Chelsea

McClean (20'), Field (36'), Wilson (71')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Batshuayi (82')

Result: Chelsea clinch Premier League title with win over West Bromwich Albion

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea win the 2016-17 Premier League title courtesy of a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 12, 2017 at 22:40 UK

Chelsea have won the 2016-17 Premier League title courtesy of a hard-fought 1-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns this evening.

Monday night's win over Middlesbrough left Antonio Conte's side just one win away from the sixth top-flight crown in their history, and it took until the 82nd minute for them to get the all-important goal as Michy Batshuayi became Chelsea's unlikely hero.

That was enough to fire them to their second Premier League title in the space of three years, giving them an unassailable 10-point lead over closest challengers Tottenham Hotspur at the top of the table.

Any travelling Chelsea fans expecting a procession towards the title were given a reality check inside the opening 30 seconds when Thibaut Courtois was forced into an early save, tipping Salomon Rondon's header over the crossbar.

The visitors did soon take control of possession, but they struggled to break down a stubborn West Brom defence, with Pedro squandering his side's best sights of goal in the opening 20 minutes.

Baggies boss Tony Pulis was fulfilling his promise to make things difficult for the title chasers, with West Brom themselves looking to take another step closer to both a top-half finish and a club-record points tally in the Premier League.

Chelsea's only shot on target of the first half arrived after 25 minutes, and even that never truly troubled Ben Foster in the West Brom goal as he comfortably scooped up Cesar Azpilicueta's tame effort.

Cesc Fabregas - who kept his place in the side ahead of fit-again N'Golo Kante following his man-of-the-match performance against Middlesbrough - came as close as anyone to breaking the deadlock in the first half when he drilled a low strike narrowly wide of the far post shortly after the half-hour mark.

The best chance of the first half fell the way of Pedro, but he also fired an effort wide of the far post having created a yard of space for himself just inside the penalty area.

After an underwhelming first half that failed to live up to the expected party atmosphere, Chelsea made a quicker start to the second half and Foster was called into his first testing save within two minutes of the restart when he got down well to tip a Victor Moses drive around the post.

The West Brom keeper was called into action again one minute later, but this time it was a more routine stop as he gathered Diego Costa's attempted bicycle kick.

The visitors continued to probe for the breakthrough, and Fabregas was the next to come close when his swerving drive flew just wide of the far post after a prolonged spell of pressure from Chelsea.

West Brom were fortunate to avoid an own goal when Craig Dawson turned the ball against a teammate when looking to intercept a low Hazard cross, before Moses stung the palms of Foster with a powerful long-range drive moments later.

The Baggies soon stemmed the flow of Chelsea attacks, though, and it was they who began to look most like scoring over the next 20 minutes or so, with both Rondon and Nacer Chadli failing to make the most of quick breaks that caught Chelsea short at the back.

Conte turned to his bench in a final effort to get the job done on the night, with Hazard and Pedro making way for Willian and Batshuayi.

It was a bold decision from the Italian but, like most of his calls this season it ended up paying off as Batshuayi produced the title-winning goal just eight minutes from time.

There was an element of luck to it as Gary Cahill's sliced effort found its way to Azpilicueta, who turned the ball back into the middle for an unmarked Batshuayi to sweep home for just his second Premier League goal of the season.

That proved to be enough as Chelsea saw out the game to wrap up their fifth Premier League title in the past 13 seasons - a tally only Manchester United can match over that period.

Conte, meanwhile, becomes only the fourth manager to win the Premier League title in his first season in English football, while it is also his fourth consecutive league title in club football having steered Juventus to three straight Serie A crowns before leaving to take charge of Italy.

Chelsea could still win the double this term with an FA Cup final against Arsenal to come later this month, but first they will parade the trophy in back-to-back home games against Watford and Sunderland to complete their Premier League campaign.

West Brom, meanwhile, face away fixtures against Manchester City and Swansea City in their final two games of the season as they bid to hang on to a top-half finish.

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge threads the ball through the eye of a Nemanja Matic and Willian-shaped needle during their Anfield clash with Chelsea on May 11, 2016
Read Next:
Jurgen Klopp: 'Chelsea deserve the title'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Thibaut Courtois, Salomon Rondon, Tony Pulis, Pedro, Ben Foster, Cesar Azpilicueta, Cesc Fabregas, N'Golo Kante, Victor Moses, Diego Costa, Craig Dawson, Nacer Chadli, Michy Batshuayi, Eden Hazard, Gary Cahill, Antonio Conte, Willian, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Result: Chelsea clinch Premier League title with win over West Bromwich Albion
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Live Commentary: West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Chelsea - as it happened
 Antonio Conte is happy during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte: 'We won this title together'
Fabregas feared frustration at West BromTerry hails Chelsea's 'togetherness'Pulis out to thwart Chelsea's title bidTeam News: Costa leads Chelsea line at West BromLuiz: 'Mourinho not right manager for me'
Pochettino admits "difficult" weekJurgen Klopp: 'Chelsea deserve the title'Report: Chelsea rival United for MertensHazard striving to become world's bestCahill: 'Chelsea must not throw away title'
> Chelsea Homepage
More West Bromwich Albion News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Result: Chelsea clinch Premier League title with win over West Bromwich Albion
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Live Commentary: West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Chelsea - as it happened
 Antonio Conte is happy during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte: 'We won this title together'
Fabregas feared frustration at West BromTerry hails Chelsea's 'togetherness'Pulis out to thwart Chelsea's title bidTeam News: Costa leads Chelsea line at West BromBrunt: 'Baggies will not roll over against Chelsea'
Gardner leaves West Brom to rejoin BirminghamPreview: West Brom vs. ChelseaWest Brom 'lead Ben Gibson race'Pulis: 'Baggies keen on Taylor deal'Pulis: 'Chelsea deserve PL top spot'
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Arsenal35206968422666
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton35119153946-742
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford36117183759-2240
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 